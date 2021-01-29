Twenty-Five March for Life–Related Things That Caught My Eye Today (January 29, 2021)

Pro-life markers walk near the U.S. Capitol as they take part in the 48th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., January 29, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

From elsewhere on NRO:

Editors: Joe Biden’s Abortion Extremism

Editors: Andrew Cuomo’s Shame

Benjamin Watson: Pro-Justice Means Pro-Life

1. Mary Hallan FioRito: Remembering the legacy of pro-life pioneer Joseph Scheidler

2. Jeanne Mancini: Reality Is Not Arbitrary

3.

The culture of life is the heritage that Christians want to share with everyone. Every human life, unique and unrepeatable, is priceless. This must be courageously proclaimed ever anew through word and action. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 29, 2021

4. Charlie Camosy: Open Letter to Pope Francis on Prenatal Justice

5. Mary Eberstadt: President Biden, Speak to the March for Life [He did the opposite and rescinded the Mexico City Policy]

6. Ed Mechmann: Abortion and the Corruption of Law

7. Helen Alvare: John Paul II’s ‘Evangelium Vitae’ Gave a Voice to Those Promoting Respect for Life

8. Biden says he’ll make Roe the ‘law of the land’; what would that mean?

9. G. Tracy Mehan III:

But it is in the human heart where the greatest conflicts over abortion arise, both within itself and in its relationship with others. These conflicts create a void, an absence of love, which severs the moral, emotional, and psychological ties connecting human beings to one another including their unborn children. Alienation, estrangement, guilt, a sense of loss, and loneliness are the consequence. In this very personal, private realm, literature often provides greater illumination than polemics.

10. Naomi Schaefer Riley: What lessons can the child welfare system take from the COVID-19 pandemic?

11. Knights of Columbus: Latest Marist Poll on “Americans’ Opinions on Abortion” finds most Americans still agreeing that abortion in the United States should be limited and that tax dollars should not go to fund abortions.

12. National Right to Life Committee State of Abortion 2021 report

13. The Institute for Pro-Life Advancement: The Pro-Life Support & Nuanced Abortion Views of Millennials and Gen Z

14. Serena Sigillito: The Feminist Movement Before and After Abortion

15. In America: Joe Biden’s missed opportunity on abortion

16. Dignity before Accomplishment

17.

Here is the Obama White House's 2009 statement on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade for comparison https://t.co/db49nFS5Pc pic.twitter.com/HOOCVlYiFj — Michael Wear (@MichaelRWear) January 22, 2021

18. Anthony Fauci to WHO:

And it will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally. To that end, President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.

19. San Francisco archbishop responds to Pelosi: ‘No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion’

20. Helen Alvare: Catholic Church Is Correct in Not Letting Abortion Issue Slide

21. Fr. Raymond de Souza: Archbishop Gomez Rock-Solid in His Inauguration Day Message

22. George Weigel: President Biden and a Catholic inflection point

23. French doctor who made Down discovery closer to sainthood

24.

In lieu of marching this year, the friars of the House of Studies are spending the day before the Blessed Sacrament, storming heaven with prayer for an end to abortion, for mothers and families mourning their loss, and for the worldwide defense of life. #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/fSnRGJuQ3W — Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP (@FrAquinasOP) January 29, 2021

25. Rereading John Paul II’s Evangelium Vitae