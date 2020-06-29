Twenty-Five Things that Caught My Eye: SCOTUS & Abortion, the Elderly and COVID-19 & More (June 29, 2020)

1. Helen Alvare: Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Restrictions

Pro-life friends, today's decision was a setback but remember -Abortion facilities are closing

-Pregnancy help centers are opening

-A record number of pro-life laws are being passed

-The U.S. abortion rate has fallen by 50% since 1980 Do not despair. #ProLife — Michael New (@Michael_J_New) June 29, 2020

3. Richard W. Garnett: Justices fail to correct a serious mistake in latest abortion ruling

The chief justice is right to emphasize judicial humility and to respect earlier courts’ conclusions, but he erred in treating a four-year-old mistake as written in stone. He is right to insist that “a weighing of costs and benefits of an abortion restriction [is not] a job for courts,” but he neglected his own insight by second-guessing the people of Louisiana. He has overturned wrong precedents in the past, and he should have voted to do so here.

4. 112 injured or killed in 83 shootings over 9 days in NYC: ‘I haven’t seen anything like this in my entire life’

Amid calls to defund the police ahead of the June 30 deadline for the city budget, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said last week that the city’s homicide rate had hit a 5-year high and that the criminal justice system was “imploding.” The number of people shot has risen 42 percent compared to last year.

5. Bushehr Christians face prison, exile, work restrictions and fines

They were each convicted of the same charge – “propaganda against the state” – under Article 500 of the Islamic Penal Code, which provides for up to a year in prison for anyone found guilty of engaging in “any type of propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran or in support of opposition groups and associations”.

Of the 79.5 million people displaced worldwide, many are religious refugees. USCIRF calls on the administration to raise the refugee ceiling and commit to resettling more persecuted religious minorities. #RefugeeWeek2020 #WorldRefugeeDay @UN @Refugeeshttps://t.co/iu89yUO0BD — USCIRF (@USCIRF) June 20, 2020

7. Albert Mohler, Jr.: Systemic Racism, God’s Grace, and the Human Heart: What the Bible Teaches About Structural Sin

Given the biblical reality of sin’s pervasiveness individually and corporately, we can now return to the question: Is there such a thing as structural or systemic racism? I believe the answer is yes in one sense, but no in another.

8. EWTN’s largest radio affiliate drops ‘Morning Glory’ as host Gloria Purvis continues to speak out about racism

Having asked for an explanation, Purvis said the EWTN Radio executive told her that the Guadalupe Radio Network was “not happy with the direction of the show right now.” “I don’t know what to make of that,” Purvis said. “We’re faithful about the most important issues of the day, and I’m speaking about them in light of the Gospel. So I don’t know what to think about that.”

In the aftermath of the killing of #GeorgeFloyd, Philos sent a group of influential faith leaders to Minneapolis on a simple but radical mission: to engage in productive dialogue in order to help heal a wounded city. Watch this video to see #PhilosinMSP:https://t.co/kCBHS4axAA pic.twitter.com/oSSAH9P2Zx — The Philos Project (@philosproject) June 29, 2020

10. Aaron Earl: Hope For The Afflicted: The Church And Mental Illness

A broken mind is different from a broken body and how to heal the mind is still more of a mystery than how to heal the body, says Doug Ronsheim, executive director of the American Association of Pastoral Counselors. “Sometimes we want to address the most complex issues with the simplest answers, because then we feel we have done something,” he says. “So, if you prescribe prayer and it doesn’t work, then you’re not praying right. . . . It puts the onus on the person who is coming to you for prayer. But Jesus says, ‘I’ll walk with you, I’ll talk with you, I’ll be with you in your depths of despair.’

11. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Is Foster Care Racist?

“If we are allowed to say that intimate partner violence is more of a problem in some communities than in others, why can’t we say the same about child abuse? And if it is, why should it surprise us that child welfare is disproportionately involved in the lives of black families? When black women report that their boyfriends are beating them, we don’t just offer them some money and tell them to go to counseling. And we certainly don’t recommend reducing domestic violence investigations or eliminating restraining orders or other legal protections that separate victims from perpetrators. Why should the black victims of child abuse be treated any differently?”

12. Crux: Meteorologist Janice Dean lost both her in-laws to COVID-19, and wants answers

“We couldn’t be there. That’s one of the hardest parts to look back on. We weren’t there for them in their final hours. We weren’t allowed to be there.”

Honestly, courts matter, but the idea that election choices can be leveraged on the predictability of future court rulings is turning out to be bad calculus. — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) June 29, 2020

14. NPR: U.S. Pediatricians Call For In-Person School This Fall

…the AAP argues that based on the nation’s experience this spring, remote learning is likely to result in severe learning loss and increased social isolation. Social isolation, in turn, can breed serious social, emotional and health issues: “child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.” Furthermore, these impacts will be visited more severely on Black and brown children, as well as low-income children and those with learning disabilities.

15. Revolutions vs. The Total Revolutions

Conservatives often (and reactionaries nearly always) confuse what is eternal for what is merely past, forgetting that all civilizations are mortal. We should instead recognize that the evident failure of total revolution opens the possibility for another way forward.

16. Peter Mommsen, Eugene F. Rivers III and Jacqueline C. Rivers: Black Lives Matter and the Church

As society has become increasingly polarized, the church needs to say: Let’s think, let’s not get sucked up into rhetoric and emotion. There are legitimate demands for justice. But we’ve got to respond boldly, within a framework of agape love, to say like that young white man at Franklin Park, “When the cops come, step to the front.”

In poor black neighborhoods, people want to have police. They recognize that not every police officer is Derek Chauvin – that although some structures of policing need to be changed, there are many cops who work for the good of the people.

Wisdom for writers & artists, from Leonard Nimoy pic.twitter.com/S3k4ZgjApL — Nick Ripatrazone (@nickripatrazone) June 27, 2020

18. Crux: Catholic officials defend statue of St. Louis’ namesake

The Archdiocese of St. Louis said in a statement Sunday that King Louis IX is “an example of an imperfect man who strived to live a life modeled after the life of Jesus Christ.” “For St. Louisans, he is a model for how we should care for our fellow citizen, and a namesake with whom we should be proud to identify. The sword on his statue is not raised for warfare, but rather is held with the blade down—a symbol of peace,” the statement said.

“Those who think deeply, think for a long time; but those who do not think deeply, immediately rush into action.”—Thomas Aquinas, Commentary on the Gospel according to Matthew, C13.L1.1089 — Michael Barber (@MichaelPBarber) June 29, 2020

20. Malcom Gladwell: How curiosity can change the world we’re living in

July installment of my free monthly poetry newsletter will be out this week. For now, here's my June entry on @CPhillipsPoet & devotion.https://t.co/VSmYaA4Dxw pic.twitter.com/Fz2DXGpPRx — Nick Ripatrazone (@nickripatrazone) June 29, 2020

22. In Ukraine, a priest brings God’s love to COVID-19 patients

“Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, Father Draus has been visiting coronavirus patients in the hospital twice a week… ‘I visit every room, I bless the patients and try to bring good news. I speak of God’s love. I tell them that Jesus Christ is very close to them in their suffering, for he suffered some of the same symptoms as those fighting the disease; he too struggled to breathe.’”

Break up your toxic Twitter feed with this video of a little boy helping an elderly woman. Perfection.pic.twitter.com/khnswyHbtT — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 29, 2020

Yesterday I celebrated Sunday Mass at @StPatsNYC. Welcome back to all our parishioners! Here’s my homily on the virtue of hospitality. https://t.co/Veur8kGMdQ pic.twitter.com/3KiPsMe86e — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) June 29, 2020

25. Fox Announces ‘Night At The Museum: Revenge Of The Statues’

“You won’t take them for granite anymore.”

[Editor’s note: This has been amended since posting.]