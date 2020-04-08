The Corner

Twenty-Five Things that Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus and the Four Nights + (Spy Wednesday 2020)

1. If you have holy days to mark this week, this is a real case for entering in – for your own sake and for the sake of the world

2. Fear, frustration, and faith: Americans respond to the coronavirus outbreak

3. Mary Healy: Is the pandemic judgement from God?

4. Cardinal Dolan talks about this as a mystical moment for believers

5. The Knights of Columbus stepping up to the plate, big time

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer on the same

6. J.D. Vance on becoming Catholic

7. Mary Katherine Ham: It’s Okay to Be a Different Kind of Parent During the Pandemic

8. Yuval Levin: Prudence in a Storm 

9. Michael Gerson: Coronavirus presents a crisis for Africa. We have a duty to help.

10. Crown Heights: A Jewish Community Under Attack From Coronavirus

11. George Weigel: Embracing the Kind of Redeemer God Appointed

12. Pope Francis on this ‘time of great uncertainty’

13. Pope gives step-by-step of how the devil works on us

14. The story of ‘The Four Nights’ of Passover

15. The promise of Easter after my family’s long Lent

16. A time to recover romance

17. Why surge in foster care placement will follow COVID-19 pandemic

18. Coronavirus Roils Every Segment of US Child Welfare System

19. PBS Newshour: Why child welfare experts fear a spike of abuse during Covid-19

20. Coronavirus Was Slow to Spread to Rural America. Not Anymore.

21. Cadre of Chicago-area priests trained to minister to dying coronavirus patients

22. American Civics in the Time of Coronavirus

23. If you are a Twitter person, you might appreciate and care to join in:

 

24. A scholar sings from the sunny side:

25. What’s encouraging you these days? e-mail with links or testimony to klopez@nationalreview.com

And since we are a community, and this is the holiest week of the year for some of us, feel free to send prayer intentions instead or too.

How to Make China Pay

One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ...
The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ...
The Eeyore Syndrome

In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children's tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore's outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ...
