Twenty-Five Things that Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus and the Four Nights + (Spy Wednesday 2020)

1. If you have holy days to mark this week, this is a real case for entering in – for your own sake and for the sake of the world

2. Fear, frustration, and faith: Americans respond to the coronavirus outbreak

3. Mary Healy: Is the pandemic judgement from God?

4. Cardinal Dolan talks about this as a mystical moment for believers

5. The Knights of Columbus stepping up to the plate, big time

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer on the same

6. J.D. Vance on becoming Catholic

7. Mary Katherine Ham: It’s Okay to Be a Different Kind of Parent During the Pandemic

8. Yuval Levin: Prudence in a Storm

9. Michael Gerson: Coronavirus presents a crisis for Africa. We have a duty to help.

10. Crown Heights: A Jewish Community Under Attack From Coronavirus

11. George Weigel: Embracing the Kind of Redeemer God Appointed

12. Pope Francis on this ‘time of great uncertainty’

13. Pope gives step-by-step of how the devil works on us

14. The story of ‘The Four Nights’ of Passover

15. The promise of Easter after my family’s long Lent

16. A time to recover romance

17. Why surge in foster care placement will follow COVID-19 pandemic

18. Coronavirus Roils Every Segment of US Child Welfare System

19. PBS Newshour: Why child welfare experts fear a spike of abuse during Covid-19

20. Coronavirus Was Slow to Spread to Rural America. Not Anymore.

21. Cadre of Chicago-area priests trained to minister to dying coronavirus patients

22. American Civics in the Time of Coronavirus

23. If you are a Twitter person, you might appreciate and care to join in:

Join the challenge to post a photo you've taken from a place you've been. The only thing is that you NOT appear in it. Just a pic,no description. Let's flood profiles with landscapes to ease this isolation. pic.twitter.com/6OqkWL8aPj — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) April 8, 2020

24. A scholar sings from the sunny side:

25. What’s encouraging you these days? e-mail with links or testimony to klopez@nationalreview.com

And since we are a community, and this is the holiest week of the year for some of us, feel free to send prayer intentions instead or too.