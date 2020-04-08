Twenty-Five Things that Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus and the Four Nights + (Spy Wednesday 2020)

1. If you have holy days to mark this week, this is a real case for entering in – for your own sake and for the sake of the world
2. Fear, frustration, and faith: Americans respond to the coronavirus outbreak
3. Mary Healy: Is the pandemic judgement from God?
4. Cardinal Dolan talks about this as a mystical moment for believers
5. The Knights of Columbus stepping up to the plate, big time
Andrea Picciotti-Bayer on the same
6. J.D. Vance on becoming Catholic
7. Mary Katherine Ham: It’s Okay to Be a Different Kind of Parent During the Pandemic
8. Yuval Levin: Prudence in a Storm
9. Michael Gerson: Coronavirus presents a crisis for Africa. We have a duty to help.
10. Crown Heights: A Jewish Community Under Attack From Coronavirus
11. George Weigel: Embracing the Kind of Redeemer God Appointed
12. Pope Francis on this ‘time of great uncertainty’
13. Pope gives step-by-step of how the devil works on us
14. The story of ‘The Four Nights’ of Passover
15. The promise of Easter after my family’s long Lent
17. Why surge in foster care placement will follow COVID-19 pandemic
18. Coronavirus Roils Every Segment of US Child Welfare System
19. PBS Newshour: Why child welfare experts fear a spike of abuse during Covid-19
20. Coronavirus Was Slow to Spread to Rural America. Not Anymore.
21. Cadre of Chicago-area priests trained to minister to dying coronavirus patients
22. American Civics in the Time of Coronavirus
23. If you are a Twitter person, you might appreciate and care to join in:
24. A scholar sings from the sunny side:
25. What’s encouraging you these days? e-mail with links or testimony to klopez@nationalreview.com
And since we are a community, and this is the holiest week of the year for some of us, feel free to send prayer intentions instead or too.