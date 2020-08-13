The Corner

Twenty-Five Things That Caught My Eye Today: COVID-19 Orphans, Grief Ministry & More (August 13, 2020)

1.

2. Further Neglect of Lebanon is Bad for Regional and Global Security

3. Thousands of Yazidis still missing six years after initial ISIS attack

4. Healing After Suicide: Pandemic Pushes Persecuted Christians to the Edge

5. What Will Happen to the Orphans of Covid-19? 

6. Dozens killed, missing, after landslide in India

7. Family mourns 5-year-old killed Sunday: Cannon Hinnant called a ‘beautiful soul’ 

8. New York Counties Say Funding Fix on Aging Out Doesn’t Go Far Enough

9. 10-Year-Old Boy Desperately Wants a Home: ‘I Hope You’ll Pick Me’

10. Perkins family adopts sibling group of 5

11. Ohio’s adoption website now features profiles of children who are waiting to be adopted

12. A South Bend boy with big dreams hopes for a family

13. Eight-year-old Decatur boy puts together 100 packages for foster care kids 

14. ‘I Work With Couples About to Divorce, Here Are Their Top 5 Problems’

15.

16. Belgium’s euthanasia law under fire in European Court of Human Rights  

17. Chicago looters attacked Ronald McDonald House with sick children inside, charity says

18. Chicago’s safest neighborhoods start sharing in the Windy City’s crime outbreak.

19. After Losing Both Her In-Laws to COVID-19, Janice Dean Is Calling for an Investigation of New York

20. Kamala Harris exacerbates Biden’s existing problem with religious voters. He must work to reassure them.

21. COVID is Fueling Education Innovation

22. Grief ministry shows church’s presence amid social distancing 

23. How the Church will beat Bostock

24. Cardinal Dolan on religion’s role in 2020 election, reopening schools, violence in America

25. Catholic man hand-wrote the entire Bible during lockdown

