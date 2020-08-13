Twenty-Five Things That Caught My Eye Today: COVID-19 Orphans, Grief Ministry & More (August 13, 2020)

1.
Two pictures of Beirut here…the horrific destruction and the amazing volunteers doing the cleanup. pic.twitter.com/qTb6mZm5aL
— Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) August 12, 2020
2. Further Neglect of Lebanon is Bad for Regional and Global Security
3. Thousands of Yazidis still missing six years after initial ISIS attack
4. Healing After Suicide: Pandemic Pushes Persecuted Christians to the Edge
5. What Will Happen to the Orphans of Covid-19?
6. Dozens killed, missing, after landslide in India
7. Family mourns 5-year-old killed Sunday: Cannon Hinnant called a ‘beautiful soul’
8. New York Counties Say Funding Fix on Aging Out Doesn’t Go Far Enough
9. 10-Year-Old Boy Desperately Wants a Home: ‘I Hope You’ll Pick Me’
10. Perkins family adopts sibling group of 5
11. Ohio’s adoption website now features profiles of children who are waiting to be adopted
12. A South Bend boy with big dreams hopes for a family
13. Eight-year-old Decatur boy puts together 100 packages for foster care kids
14. ‘I Work With Couples About to Divorce, Here Are Their Top 5 Problems’
15.
In addition to news about polyamorous gene reproduction, this story on polyamorous parenting was just brought to my attention. Two polyamory stories @nytimes in two weeks. But hey, social conservatives were just fear-mongering about that slippery slope.https://t.co/s6Y3FQsiik
— Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) August 13, 2020
16. Belgium’s euthanasia law under fire in European Court of Human Rights
17. Chicago looters attacked Ronald McDonald House with sick children inside, charity says
18. Chicago’s safest neighborhoods start sharing in the Windy City’s crime outbreak.
19. After Losing Both Her In-Laws to COVID-19, Janice Dean Is Calling for an Investigation of New York
20. Kamala Harris exacerbates Biden’s existing problem with religious voters. He must work to reassure them.
21. COVID is Fueling Education Innovation
22. Grief ministry shows church’s presence amid social distancing
23. How the Church will beat Bostock
24. Cardinal Dolan on religion’s role in 2020 election, reopening schools, violence in America
25. Catholic man hand-wrote the entire Bible during lockdown