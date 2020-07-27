Twenty-Five Things That Caught My Eye Today: Honoring Our Elderly, Healing & More (July 27, 2020)

1. Charles Camosy: Honoring Our Elderly

2. Wesley J. Smith: ‘Quality of Life’ Medical Authoritarianism Invades Texas

Now, a case strikingly similar to those of Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans is unfolding in Fort Worth, where doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center are seeking to both force a baby off life support and prevent her mother from pursuing alternative care.

3. Ross Douthat: The Ghost of Margaret Sanger

4. Ruth Graham: Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Problem

5. Dozens of Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia coast

6. Daily Mail: ‘A naked brutality worthy of the Nazis’: Edward Lucas on the harrowing evidence of Beijing’s concentration camps dedicated to ‘re-educating’ a million or more Muslims

At the end of the class, inmates are asked ‘is there a God?’ The only permitted answer is ‘no’. Every waking moment is an onslaught on their cherished beliefs and traditions. The half-starved inmates are even forced to eat pork and drink alcohol, in defiance of their Muslim faith.

7. Daily Mail: Heart-broken mother is reunited with her newborn son after he was stolen from her hospital ward and sold to another family 800 miles away

8. Barcelona cardinal holds Mass in defiance of government order

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, the archbishop of Barcelona, argued that the cap was an arbitrary attack against religious freedom, a right protected by Spain’s constitution. His said it was not justifiable to allow up to 1000 tourists at a time in the Basilica of the Holy Family, where the funeral Mass was held, but only 10 people if they are attending a religious service.

9. Heather Lanier: The Real Work of Parenting a Rare Girl

On her first day of kindergarten, I couldn’t know any of this—just as I couldn’t know that, on the day I learned of my daughter’s diagnosis, I was being handed a gift: the knowledge that the point of life isn’t to achieve things. It also isn’t, as Richard Dawkins implies, to avoid suffering. It isn’t even to “be happy.” A better life isn’t one that steers clear of the most pain, managing to arrive at the end with the eulogy, He had it easy, or She was the least scathed person I know. This belief in the virtue of the “happy” and suffering-free life sterilizes and shrinks us, minimizing what makes us most beautifully human.

10. Chris Arnade: A Culture Canceled

What is replacing the union halls, churches, and local newspapers as advocates for the working class? Elite colleges and places filled with graduates of those colleges. Like think tanks, non profits, and media conglomerates. We have replaced smaller home grown institutions that “gave voice to the voiceless” with far away soulless places filled with unfamiliar people that require credentials to access.

11. The Wall Street Journal: The Deacon’s Death from COVID-19 Was Heartbreaking. Losing His Body Was a Nightmare.

12.

American Catholic college cancels America’s greatest Catholic writer. https://t.co/ZnVve5NXvu — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 24, 2020

13. Jessica Hooten Wilson: Gratitude as a Virtue

If we are to practice gratitude as a virtue more often than we succumb to the habit of complaining, then we should cultivate a gracious imagination, one that absorbs literature that reveals to us the truth about grace. For gratia, from which we draw our word “gratitude,” means both thanksgiving and grace. True gratitude extends grace and receives everything as grace.

14.

An investigation into hospitals during the peak of the city’s coronavirus outbreak exposed significant disparities in health care. Listen to today's episode of The Daily. https://t.co/q7C4hinX3U — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 27, 2020

15. The Chronicle of Social Change: COVID-19 Tears through Family with 18 Children

16.

17. Pierre Manent: The Church Has the Form of a City

If the Church today is something other than the sum of our nostalgias — or the print left behind by a “big thing” that we don’t know the meaning of, only we know that it does not concern us any more — it is because she is something other than an association of individuals exercising their right to have opinions. She is a kind of city, a “commanding form” in which a specific work is conducted, a work that operates on the whole man and is proposed to all men — this work that the Church in her weighty but clear language calls “sanctification” and whose source and body dwell in the sacrifice of the Mass.

18. Leticia Ochoa Adams: Cardi B, Accidental Evangelist

Just like the fact that God spoke to me in a swingers club is surprising to a lot of people, it is just as surprising — and maybe even scandalous — that it was in watching Cardi B come into her own that I began to realize just how much more I had to offer the world as my true self. Cardi B is not the model of sainthood or anything, but the thing she does have is authenticity that connected her people. Still, the music and public presence are her job, not her identity. While it is impossible to show all aspects of our lives on social media, it is also very easy to become a brand. Even for Catholics.

19. How nonprofits allow us to care for the most vulnerable

At a time of intense national crisis, faith-based and secular nonprofits alike are demonstrating their value for those with nowhere else to turn. These entities offer Christians a collective way to care for those in need effectively and well.

20. Support after Abortion Healing Network Virtual Conference

21. Daniel Darling: If you’ve got Jesus in your profile, don’t be nasty on your timeline

As members of God’s kingdom, we are indeed “strangers and exiles,” as Peter wrote. We should always sense a dissonance between our temporal, earthly allegiances and the kingdom of God. Temporal kingdoms and leaders will only disappoint us. Our faith should shape our politics rather than our politics shape our faith.

22.

In honor of my friend James Gattuso – who was my office suite-mate for 9 years at the Heritage Foundation (and who passed away this week) — here is James' terrific "10 Rules for Policy Analysts." He was one of the best in DC, and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1v4uBPIHGX — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) July 25, 2020

23.

I would pay a lot of money — a lot of money — to see @McCormickProf and @SteveMartinToGo do a one night show where they play banjo and talk philosophy. https://t.co/yyGmrN48pJ — Nick Schulz (@nickschulz) July 27, 2020

24. South Florida Sun Sentinel: COVID-19 doesn’t stop adoption process for families

For the first month of Nathan’s life, the Arevalos were not permitted to hold him, but they still drove three hours each day to look at him through a window.

25. Detroit Catholic: ‘God just decided to heal me’: As stage 4 cancer vanishes, woman’s faith overflows