The Corner

Culture

Twenty-Five Things that Caught My Eye Today: Hope & Despair in the Time of Coronavirus (April 27, 2020)

By

1. Top E.R. Doctor Who Treated Virus Patients Dies by Suicide

2. how Covid 19 is being deployed against the adults with learning disabilities

3. An Obituary for an Extraordinary Ordinary Man

4. ‘Is this another death I’ll have to pronounce?’

5.

6. Two Missionaries of Charity (Mother Teresa’s sisters) in New York die of Coronavirus. Another, I understand, is in serious condition.

 

7. Ohio will cover costs for more than 200 children who age out of foster care over the next 3 months

8. As country begins to open, Italian Bishops argue against continued ban on Masses

9. USDA let millions of pounds of food rot while food-bank demand soared

10. An Arab doctor and an ultra-Orthodox Jew find common ground in a covid ward

11. Doctor balances faith, work in coronavirus hotspot

12. These Prisons Are Doing Mass Testing for COVID19—And Finding Mass Infections

13. At-risk youth keep clean, stay busy to cope with coronavirus

14. Baghdad priests donate salaries to the poor

15. Hope in the Time of Coronavirus

16. After Stillbirth, Families Search for Dignity

17. Immigrants Are on the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Fight

18. Military commission report recommends including women in draft

19.

20. Fr. Paul Scalia: Easter Reluctance

21. What Christians Can Learn from Joseph Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’

22. 10 things you didn’t know about Phyllis Schlafly

23.

24. Overzealous British library cleaner rearranges books by size

25. Six years ago today, Pope John Paul II and Pope John XXXIII were canonized saints by Pope Francis

Comments

And: If you haven’t seen it yet, you want to join the Sisters of Life Thursday night, if you can. Like many things these days, it doesn’t involve leaving your home. Or phone.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Social Distancing Isn’t a Religion

By
Forgive Jacksonville, Fla., for it has sinned. The largest city in Florida partly reopened its beaches, and it became something of a national scandal. CNN ran a disapproving segment, and the hashtag #FloridaMorons trended on Twitter. As the CNN report put it: “The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn’t one ... Read More