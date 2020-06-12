Twenty-Five Things That Caught My Eye Today: New York’s Grave Pandemic Approach, Prayer & More (June 12, 2020)

1. WSJ: How New York’s Coronavirus Response Made the Pandemic Worse

This would make for a really interesting Chris Cuomo segment. https://t.co/0utXy8sYt2 — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) June 12, 2020

3. Why Suicide Rates Among Millennials Are Rising

4. Religious freedom commission: U.S. cannot ignore northeast Syria

6. Zoom Shuts Down Account of U.S.-based Group After Tiananmen Anniversary

7. Esau Mccaulley in Christianity Today: I Have Only One Hope for Racial Justice: A God Who Conquered Death

8. Michael Pakaluk: Asking Pardon and the Purification of Memory

9. Race and Redemption

10. Stephen White: Are These Not My People?

12. Alan Keyes: God’s Dream for Us Is Better

13. Praying for justice and healing after George Floyd killing

14. Walter Olson: Taming the Police Unions

15. Notre Dame Law School Dean: ‘I am George Floyd. Except, I can breathe. And I can do something.’

16. Douglas Murray: Why J.K. Rowling had to be denounced

17. Charter School Growth Does Not Hurt Public Schools

18. Brad Wilcox: First Family, Then Freedom

19. Chris Arnade: Chaos In The Time Of Covid

20. Matt Lewis: Dems Are Lucky Biden Won’t Cave to Far Left on the Police

21. Christina Hoff Sommers: Fact-checking Mrs. America

22. ‘God chose to call us’: The story of two brothers ordained Catholic priests on the same day

23. Audrey Donnithorne: Woman of Valor (by George Weigel)

24. Karen Swallow Prior: Christian, Read Fiction

Art, whether novels, tv shows, statues or poems, is humanity's creative way of engaging "the times we are given." There is always strife, but artists transform it into something new, making us smile, dream or hope. Movements that seek to destroy art offer only emptiness. — Elizabeth Lev (@lizlevrome) June 12, 2020

PLUS: Talking with Justin Fatica, a lay evangelist, last night:

Tomorrow is the feast day of St. Anthony of Padua. Pope Benedict on him.

