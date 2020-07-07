Twenty-Five Things that Caught My Eye Today: Nursing Homes, Suffering & More (July 7, 2020)

1. On Christian suffering and what “offering it up” means

2. NY count: 6,300 virus patients were sent to nursing homes

The directive was intended to help free up hospital beds for the sickest patients as cases surged. But several relatives, patient advocates and nursing administrators who spoke to the AP at the time blamed the policy for helping to spread the virus among the state’s most fragile residents. To date, more than 6,400 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in New York’s nursing home and long-term care-facilities. (The Janice Dean tweet already links to this)

PS as someone who would've like to have been a "visitor" to see my husband's inlaws before they died, we were not allowed to see them starting in mid March so I think him blaming visitors is absolutely a lie. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 7, 2020

NEW: Every single person who has been shot in New York City this July, nearly 100 in total, has been a member of the minority community and 97% of shooting victims in June were members of the city’s minority communities, the NYPD says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 6, 2020

Shootings in Crown Heights every single night… https://t.co/fmZwNj6Ana — Malka M. Groden (@MalkaGroden) July 7, 2020

6. Olga Khazan: The U.S. Is Repeating Its Deadliest Pandemic Mistake

7. The Washington Post Editorial Board: What’s happening in Xinjiang is genocide

Mr. Zenz found that the Xinjiang authorities planned in 2019 to subject at least 80 percent of women of childbearing age in four rural southern prefectures to intrusive birth prevention surgeries, intrauterine devices or sterilizations. Moreover, in 2018, 80 percent of all new IUD placements in China were performed in Xinjiang — despite the fact that the region makes up only 1.8 percent of the nation’s population.

8. Michael Javen Fortner: Hearing What Black Voices Really Say About Police

According to a popular theory of institutionalized white supremacy, history functions not simply as context but as cause. White Americans, on this view, are born in sin—because of the nation’s original sin, slavery—and, for the most part, irredeemable. At birth, all African-Americans are caught in a historical vise that crushes freedom, joy, and (all too often) life itself. Progress is only a prelude to punishment.

9. Vox: Sen. Tim Scott on race, police reform, and why ending qualified immunity is a nonstarter for the GOP

…it’s an issue that Republicans can address, but it’s not actually a Republican or Democrat issue. These are happening in communities around the nation. And most often, those communities are not run by Republicans; they are either run by Democrats or they’re nonpartisan. We should tackle the issue at which level with the government that’s closest to the people. And that would be your municipal and county governments. … I’m a believer in divine intervention. I believe that the Good Lord himself designed every one of us, and I was made Black on purpose and factually as a person of conservative construct, which I think is, by the way, [similar to] the vast majority of Black people in America. I would say that the ability for me to communicate my personal experience to a broader audience is helpful.

10. Arrest of another Christian convert confirmed in Tehran

A 46-year-old Christian woman has been named as another of those arrested during a series of raids on the homes of Christians last week by intelligence agents belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

11. The New York Times: A woman Without a Country: Adopted at Birth and Deportable at 30

12. Wesley J. Smith: Blocking Puberty in Transgendered Children Unethical

Gender dysphoric children who have already entered puberty may receive hormones so that they develop secondary sex characteristics of the gender with which they identify—called “medical affirmation”—even though the APA states that some such physical manifestations, such as breast growth or voice deepening, “become irreversible once they are fully developed.”

13. New York Magazine: What Made the Difference? How one Brooklyn hospital survived its deadliest spring.

I don't often retweet @BradleyWhitford but he is right on this one. How can the @NBA or anyone look away from the atrocities #China is committing against Uyghurs? Or their actions in Hong Kong? https://t.co/UZyRnGTTeU — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) July 7, 2020

15. Allysia Finley: Herd Immunity May Be Closer Than You Think

16. Valerie Strauss: Why schools must find a way to reopen for the most vulnerable students— by a veteran educator

Students at risk can easily slip through cracks. Due to the isolation of remote learning, those cracks have become crevices. Anecdotally, pediatricians are reporting rises in depression, obesity, and stress disorders as well as young children having heart palpitations absent a physical cause.

17. The Unofficial Racism Consultants to the White Evangelical World

No matter how much goodwill they may have, white evangelical leaders repeatedly say and do things that are wildly hurtful to people of color in their communities. In June, at the peak of the protests against Floyd’s death, Louie Giglio, the Atlanta megachurch pastor, said in an onstage conversation with the popular hip-hop artist Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy that the term white privilege should be replaced with white blessing to “get over the phrase” that shuts down conversations on racism. Afterward, according to The Washington Post, Lecrae stepped into his unofficial racism-consultant role, telling Giglio how uncomfortable he was with the suggestion.

18. Jonathan H. Adler: This is the Real John Roberts

19. William McGurn: What Now for Pro-Lifers?

As disappointing as Chief Justice Roberts has been, it’s ridiculous to conclude that his defections from the constitutional principles advanced by the Federalist Society and Leonard Leo, one of President Trump’s key advisers on judicial nominations, discredit either these principles or the people working hard to advance them. It’s also a bracing reminder that no one can predict how someone with a lifetime appointment will rule.

20. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Are Parents Making Middle School Worse?

Parents’ anxiety about their own pain from middle school may be coming out in the way that they are dealing with their children’s problems. One survey Warner cites found that the most unhappy mothers “weren’t the ones made sleepless by infants or frantic by fast-moving toddlers. They were the ones who had children in middle school.” In part, Warner blames this on the fact that parents of middle schoolers feel they have the lowest levels of “self-efficacy,” that is, they can’t control what’s going on in their kids’ lives. And they can’t ensure their kids’ happiness.

A friend quips about Rowling "that they're trying to cancel the author of the only books they've ever read." https://t.co/2rRV14BDqu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 7, 2020

22. Sandra Peoples: For People with Special Needs, Every Church Is ‘Accessible’ Now

We serve a God who draws people to himself and into relationship with other believers. Jesus’s healing miracles didn’t merely restore people’s sight or mobility—he restored their place in the community. Our Lord noticed the outcasts, the ignored, and the suffering, and he welcomed them into fellowship with himself and others.

23. Mark Childress: A Road Trip Across the Southwest in the Time of Coronavirus

I stopped the car in the middle of the road. You can see 10 miles in each direction and I saw that I was alone. The silent emptiness was glorious. I turned off the car and stood there taking in deep breaths of unpopulated air.

24. Houston mother beats COVID-19, gives birth to healthy triplets

25. The Babylon Bee: Disney+ Displays Warning That ‘Hamilton’ May Contain Positive Depictions of Founding Fathers