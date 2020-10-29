Twenty-Five Things That Caught My Eye Today: The Terrorist Church Attack in France & More

1. France attack: Three killed in ‘Islamist terrorist’ stabbings

2. Parishioners remember sexton killed in Nice terror attacks

One of the three people killed in the Nice terror attack has been named as Vincent Loqués, a father of two who worked at the Notre-Dame basilica. Loqués, 55, had his throat cut by the attacker and his body was found inside the church. He was a devout Catholic and had been sexton at the basilica where he prepared the sacraments and altar for the mass for 10 years. His role was also to welcome visitors and worshippers to the basilica when it opened at 8.30am. Laura Male, a parishioner of the Notre-Dame church, said: “I’m so shocked. I still imagine him, I still see him walking, lighting the candles. And now I’m thinking: ‘He’s not there any more.’” Her sister, Laura, added: “We’re always with him. He’s always there, he spends the day there. He shares his life here. He’s not someone who comes and goes. This is his home, he’s here all day.”

3. Diocese of Nice: Statement in response to church knife attack

4.

I am close to the Catholic community of #Nice, mourning the attack that sowed death in a place of prayer and consolation. I pray for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, that they may respond to evil with good. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 29, 2020

5.

These attacks are directed against the most basic values of liberal democracy: freedom of speech, worship and conscience. We must stand against them loudly and clearly, without shameful ifs or mealy-mouthed buts.https://t.co/pqciySzW5D — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) October 29, 2020

6.

Why was there just a knife attack in Nice? Why more blood spilt to defend the “honor” of Islam? Because too many Muslim leaders invoke dead sultans to rally Muslims to be perpetual wound collectors. Make. A. Choice. Grace. Not. Grievance. pic.twitter.com/3nddqwHesH — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) October 29, 2020

7. Christopher Briggs: My kids has cancer and ObamaCare is making everything worse

To solve the inherent instability of ObamaCare, the state could just take over all medical facilities. It’s called single-payer. But then we would all be at the mercy of the same government bureaucracy that has been working for years to slowly kill my daughter. And that has taught us a lesson. Turns out there is a nightmare worse than one’s watching cancer brutalize one’s little girl. It’s having Obama’s law — which his vice president rightly claims as his own — collude with the disease against her.

8. National Catholic Register: Pope Francis Prays for All Hearts to be Inspired with Respect for Life

“Through the intercession of Mary Most Holy and the holy Polish pontiff, I ask God to inspire in the hearts of all respect for the life of our brothers, especially of the most fragile and defenseless, and to give strength to those who welcome it and take it care, even when it requires heroic love,” Pope Francis said Oct. 28 in his message to Polish pilgrims. The pope’s comments came days after Poland’s constitutional court ruled that a law permitting abortion for fetal abnormalities was unconstitutional on Oct. 22. Protestors were filmed interrupting Sunday Masses following the ruling.

9. Crux: Dutch cardinal: Euthanasia for children continues ‘slippery slope’

The practice of euthanasia would continue to widen to include broader categories of people who would qualify for lethal injections, Cardinal Willem Eijk of Utrecht, Netherlands, predicted in an Oct. 23 email to Catholic News Service. . . . “The slippery slope observed in the Dutch euthanasia discussion should be pointed out,” he said. “At the beginning of the 1980s, euthanasia in the terminal phase of a physical illness was considered acceptable, later also before the terminal phase. “In the 1990s, euthanasia was also applied to psychiatric disorders and dementia. From the beginning of this century onward, it was applied to disabled newborns (children from birth until the age of 1 year), and soon also with children from 1 to 12 years old.” “Those who perform active termination of life because of a certain form of suffering let go of the principle that life is an essential value,” he continued. “As a result, one will again and again be faced with the question of whether ending life with a lesser form of suffering should not also be allowable.”

10. America’s Students — and Its Economy — Need Reliable Internet Now

11. Hundreds of inmates test positive as COVID-19 rips through New York prison

12. PBS NewsHour: Arthur Brooks on why we hate our political enemies— and how to stop

13. Samuel J. Abrams: America’s Center Needs to Make Itself Heard

But the new survey data reveals something else important in regards to understanding our polarization and foul political discourse: Those Americans on the extremes have attitudes that treat politics as core to their identity while most moderate, Americans do not. For instance, the survey examines whether or not a person’s political views say a lot about what kind of person they are; that is, can someone judge one’s character from one’s politics. Among moderates, only 10 percent “completely agree” that politics and character are so tightly linked, but that figure more than triples on the extremes. As much as they might disagree on politics, extremists on both sides are similar when it comes to one thing: 35 percent of each “completely agree” that ideology and character are deeply coupled.

14. The Imprint: Too Many Black Families Get Caught in Child Welfare’s ‘Front Door,’ Advocates and System Leaders in New York Agree

“It’s hard to argue that this is not our apartheid system,” said Tricia Stephens, of Hunter College’s Silberman School of Social Work, referencing the widely cited University of Pennsylvania legal scholar Dorothy Roberts, who has called for the abolition of the current child welfare system. “I want to go through with thinking with how South Africa deconstructed its apartheid system. It did not do so through bias training. It had to recognize that what was happening with the country was unacceptable.” . . . “I conducted interviews in 2014 of mothers who took their children to the hospital for care and left in handcuffs,” she said. “Their child didn’t go home with them, (but) with a CPS worker, when they became understandably enraged that their child was being restrained from their care. If this is not a regulatory system, then I don’t know what is.”

15. Michael Sobolik: How to Hold China Accountable on Human Rights

Instead of issuing one-off sanctions, Washington should sanction all commerce passing through Xinjiang. These sanctions would mirror existing anti-money laundering provisions by restricting U.S. banks from providing financial services to any entity facilitating or benefiting from commercial activity within a region of gross human rights violations. This tool, if implemented and enforced throughout Xinjiang, could effectively cut off half of OBOR’s land routes from the international dollar-denominated banking system.

16. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Bureaucrats Are Ripping Foster Families Apart

Ronald Richter, who has served as a family-court judge in New York City and as the head of the Administration for Children’s Services there, is outraged by the behavior of these caseworkers who seem satisfied leaving kids in foster care indefinitely but also transfer them from one home to another arbitrarily. “They remove children from homes they’ve been in for the majority of their lives and then act as though children have no relationship with foster parents,” he says. The idea that children who have long-term bonds with foster parents cannot even visit with these adults while the case is pending or after they are returned is particularly galling. To the children, he says, “their parent is the foster parent. To extinguish that relationship artificially is not fair to the kid. That’s a theme that child welfare struggles with.”

17. Dr. Jeanine Hatt: Mental Health Matters: Adverse childhood experiences: lifelong impacts

It was discovered that the more adversity in a child’s life, the more likely that child will have permanent negative effects in his response to stress and even in his brain structure. Additionally, adults with more adverse experiences in early childhood are more likely to have health problems, including alcoholism, depression, heart disease, and diabetes.

18. Naomi Schaefer Riley Ian Rowe, and Melissa Fay Greene: Children need to be loved

In this episode, Naomi and Ian are joined by Melissa Fay Greene, Kirk Distinguished Writer in Residence at Agnes Scott College, to discuss her recent Atlantic article on the wave of Romanian adoptees brought to the US in the 1980s. The lack of personal attachment experienced by these children caused severe impairments to their development, speaking to the critical importance of love for healthy child development.

19. Catholic News Agency: San Francisco archbishop asks DA to prosecute Serra statue vandalism

“This attack on a cherished religious symbol on our own church property is not a minor property crime, but an attack on Catholics as a people,” Cordileone wrote in an Oct. 26 letter to Lori Frugoli, the Marin County district attorney. “If the perpetrators of this crime are not brought to justice, small mobs will be able to decide what religious symbols all people of faith may display on their own property to further their faith, and they will continue to inflict considerable spiritual suffering on ordinary Catholic people who would see our sacred spaces as unprotected by law.”

20.

I wrote a column this week about the newsworthiness of the Hunter Biden stories. But this story is a good example of why pious Republican outrage over possible Biden overseas entanglements falls with such a thud:https://t.co/553yYxwD0E — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) October 29, 2020

21. BuzzFeed News: Herman Cain’s Life & Death Were More Complicated Than That

Almost immediately, the bare facts of Cain’s diagnosis, his 29-day hospitalization, and eventual death, hardened into a simple and extreme political allegory: Cain attends MAGA rally, Cain doesn’t wear mask, Cain gets COVID, Cain literally dies. Among Resistance Twitter users, the alternate ending went even further: “Trump’s rally killed him,” wrote media critic Jeff Jarvis. “Joe Biden’s campaign events never killed anyone. Trump’s rally did,” wrote Oliver Willis, one of the left’s original bloggers. This vein of commentary birthed an equal and opposite reaction on the right. “It has not even been 12 hours since former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain was pronounced dead from COVID-19, and the usual partisans are already using his death as an opportunity to score political points,” said Washington Examiner writer Becket Adams. The usual tributes — obits in all the major papers, a panel on Fox News — got garbled in the noise.

22. ESPN: How teenage hockey player Morgan Urso is working to destigmatize mental illness

Urso often posts about her mental health on her Instagram, and her teammates are typically quick to comment with messages of support. #SameHere founder Kussin stayed in touch with the Ursos, and decided to connect Morgan with Rob Schremp, a former NHL player who has become an advocate for #SameHere. “When I heard Morgan’s story, I felt for her in such a terrible way,” Schremp said. “I had to deal with those feelings of rejections and emotions at 31. She was dealing with it at such a young age. I didn’t want one person or one team to affect her like that, to crush her love for the game, just giving her the wrong message completely. I wanted her to understand there’s good people in hockey.” They have texted or called each other at least once per week since, developing a mentorship, but also just a friendship, built on a shared understanding.

23. Fr. Roger J. Landry: Putting on God’s Armor

24. Nelson County Times: Amid pandemic, Nelson County sees surge in foster care children

Kayla Lutes, one of two foster care workers in the county, said Nelson currently has only one locally approved foster home, leading the department to more heavily rely on therapeutic homes for placement. Lutes said many of these agencies are outside of the county, which takes children not only away from their families, but from their community and school as well. Lutes added since she joined the agency in 2019, Nelson County has gained 16 new foster children. She attributed this spike in foster children seen in Nelson County to the larger “opioid pandemic” that is happening nationwide. Lutes said she didn’t feel the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in that increase.

25.