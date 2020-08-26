Twenty-Five Things That Caught My Eye Today: Women’s Suffrage, Pro-Life Democrats & More

Women’s suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., Mar. 3, 1913. (Library of Congress)

1. Is America Still an Option for Christians Fleeing Persecution?

The administration has recently proposed (though not yet finalized) new asylum regulations that apply to all asylum seekers, not just those who arrive at the U.S.–Mexico border. The proposed regulations redefine key terms such as “torture,” “well-founded fear,” “persecution,” “political opinion,” and “social group” in more restrictive ways. One of the most radical changes would be to refuse asylum to anyone who passes through other countries en route to the United States, regardless of the merits of their case.

2. Voices from Cuba: Ricardo Fernandez Izaguirre

Mr Fernández Izaguirre is married with an infant daughter and another child on the way. He was a member of the Apostolic Movement, an independent network of charismatic protestant churches which the government has refused to register. He currently attends an independent Methodist church. In July 2019 he was detained and held without charge for ten days, the first four of which he was completely incommunicado. He was detained once again for over 24 hours in November 2019, and has faced regular harassment and intimidation at the hands of the Cuban authorities since then.

3. BBC: Beirut residents fear they may lose their homes to gentrification after blast

Why does the public education system continue to fail? Most say the answer is complicated. But not @nytimes. It found the problem is white parents. The solution? “Try, whenever possible, to suppress the power of white parents.” @MCAmselem has more. https://t.co/bd6AIXKVA7 — Marguerite Bowling (@margyusc) August 26, 2020

5. US: Erbil, Baghdad and Ankara should cooperate to clear Shingal of militias

The call [for cooperation] came hours after Turkish warplanes resumed airstrikes on Shingal in the second attack on the Yezidi heartland since the onset of their latest operation in mid-June. The attack targeted a vehicle belonging to the Shingal Protection Units (YBS) according to Snune Mayor Khudeda Chuke. The Iraqi Security Media Cell said late Tuesday on its Telegram channel that two civilians were killed in the attacks, contrary to Chuke’s reports of no casualties.

Also worth remembering that there is an increasingly strident campaign by Hezbollah's puppets against @MTVLebanonNews and any other independent media outlet or critical journalists who do not submit. #Lebanon https://t.co/IjQFl1cjZs — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 26, 2020

7. Rod Dreher: If It Can Happen In Kenosha . . .

I’m not telling you to not vote for Trump, or to not vote for Biden. I’m telling you that we are in for a long and messy struggle ahead. There will be blood and fire. If it can happen in Kenosha, it can probably happen where you live. I’ve had this working theory, for as long as I’ve been thinking seriously about the arrival of soft totalitarianism — basically, since just before I started writing my forthcoming book Live Not By Lies — and trying to figure out how it is likely to arrive in full force here. As you will be able to see in my book (it comes out September 29; pre-order it at that link), the progressive left has been moving steadily to conquer American institutions, especially cultural institutions. This is not something that politics can really stop. But it has been happening for some time, and it has accelerated this year.

8. Mona Charen: Democracy without Integrity Is Impossible

Loyalty to tribe or land characterizes all people everywhere. We Americans have that, of course, but we have something more. We have a devotion to the principles and ideals of the Founding and the Constitution. We expect each American, and particularly each public official, to be loyal not to a person or a race or an ethnic group, but to the nation. When we swear an oath, it is not to a party, it’s to the Constitution of the United States.

You think you know how absurd things have gotten. But then, this: https://t.co/UhtRqhiolY — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) August 26, 2020

If I told you this cartoon was drawn this year, I would hear several mutually exclusive theories about what recent events inspired it. (It's from 1934.) pic.twitter.com/OnEIKQuR9X — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) August 25, 2020

11. Proposed Essure Litigation Settlement Reached With Bayer

12. Molly Jong-Fast: I Won’t Drink Today, and I Won’t Get the Virus Today

Like so many things in AA, the “One day at a time” mantra seemed nonsensical at first and later became gospel. Thinking I can’t have a drink ever again or even I can’t have a drink this week is sometimes too much, but I can’t have a drink today is manageable. Over the past 23 years, I’ve worked to trick my brain into staying in the moment, and not dwelling on the future or the past.

Did you ever want to hear from a pro-life Democrat? Listen in to this conversation with @mattklewis https://t.co/cQN7qmbGgU — Rick Lee James (@RickLeeJames) August 24, 2020

14. Samuel James: Courage Takes More Than a Keyboard

When we talk nowadays about courage, we often mean the kind of courage it takes to write a strongly worded social-media post, or publish a book or article that invites controversy. I’m sure the mother who published that Instagram post received encouragement from readers for taking a stand and making a point. But in a digital age, this kind of courage is not necessarily hard to come by. We don’t lack for bold keyboards. What we often lack is courage that doesn’t just speak truth to power, but speaks truth to oneself. Our culture of online bravado can mask our weak presence.

15. Erika Bachiochi: How Women Made The Moral Case For Suffrage

Willard did not expect women alone to shore up the moral responsibilities owed to children and other vulnerable populations, as though men were incapable of leading moral lives. Rather, she believed that devoted fatherhood, like devoted motherhood, had the potential to transform men into people with the strong moral character the country needed. Men too ought to understand that rights, properly understood, presupposed such duties.

16. The Wollstonecraft Project at Abigail Adams Institute

Saying we don’t have a “cancel culture” problem in America (because Nick Sandman was given a platform at a political convention) is like saying we don’t have a racism problem in America (because Kamala Harris is the Democrat’s vice presidential nominee). — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) August 26, 2020

This speech last night is an opportunity for all of us to gain some self awareness. False assumptions were made about someone based on his political views People in power almost ruined his life before he turned 18 Happening every day now & needs to endpic.twitter.com/6xrPKOd6KK — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2020

Youth-serving organizations like @secondstoryorg have been working overtime to help young people survive and even thrive during the pandemic. I profiled this amazing nonprofit in my book and am honored to take part in their podcast. Listen here: https://t.co/iDoKAxPyEz — Anne Kim (@Anne_S_Kim) August 26, 2020

20. ‘God is not a liar’— Invalidly baptized priest thankful for God’s Providence

Hood had been living priestly life for three years. He’d seen the good, the bad, and the ugly. But he said he never considered not being ordained again, or, rather, for the first time. “I felt the Lord renew within me joy about being able to say yes again. Because the ‘yes’ that I said previously wasn’t valid, right? But I think the Lord enabled me to be able to say ‘yes’ with joy and with great freedom,” he told CNA.

One of my direct reports just came home from the beach wearing my expensive headphones and carrying a copy of das Kapital. — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) August 25, 2020

22. Nuns in Poland care for newborn in baby box

The Franciscan Sisters of the Family of Mary in Warsaw, Poland, found a baby girl Monday morning who had been left in their “Window of Life,” a baby box installed in the convent wall accessible from the outside for parents who cannot care for their newborn.

23. BBC: Africa declared free of wild polio in ‘milestone’

24. Andrea Bocelli on Music and Miracles

25. Robert George and Cornel West singing, “This Little Light of Mine”