Twenty-One Things that Caught My Eye Today (April 29, 2020)

1. Religious freedoms in India deteriorated last year, U.S. government watchdog says

2. The First Federal Female Inmate To Die of COVID-19

3. Lives Lost: Doctor taught a generation of Italian physicians

4. Parental Consent Laws for Underage Girls Seeking Abortion Help Fight Against Human Trafficking

5. Boston priests form team to administer sacraments to COVID-19 patients

6. Little Sisters of the Poor meet pandemic with grace, humility

7. Pierre Manet: Time to Wake Up

8. Megan Mcardle: My dad’s covid-19 illness is mild. Many others aren’t so lucky.

9. Coronavirus: Switzerland says young children can hug grandparents

10. Why some kids are happier right now

11. Pressure Builds to Reopen Churches in Italy

12. In Italy, four generations in a Coronavirus Lockdown

13. Bishop Robert Barron: Three Quarantine Lessons about the Church

14. Church in South Korea Growing Slowly

15.

Announcing the Little Sisters Virtual Rally! As the sisters care for the elderly poor amid the pandemic, we are gathering virtually from all over the country to support #ReligiousFreedom. Join them in one week; Wednesday, May 6th on Facebook. #LetThemServe #ProtectOurCare pic.twitter.com/WCDgGyt1xs — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) April 29, 2020

16. Flattening the Curve of Distress: How to be a Catalyst of Calm in COVID-19

17. God the Father to St. Catherine of Siena: Seven Lessons

18. Catherine of Siena: The Divine Physician is more ready to cure than we are to sin

19. Catherine of Siena and Leaving the Church

20. The Pandemic and Times of St. Catherine of Siena

21. Bill Murray’s Sister is a Dominican Nun With a Traveling Show of St. Catherine of Siena

PLUS: Have you listened to my latest “virus-free” conversation with Sister Magdalene and Sister Agnus Dei from the Sisters of Life? And have you signed up for their virtual gala Thursday night?