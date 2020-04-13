The Corner

Culture

Twenty-One Things That Caught My Eye Today (Easter Monday Edition, 2020)

By

1. From Sri Lanka: Catholics have forgiven Easter church bombers, says cardinal

2. Their Calling Was to Lay Hands on the Sick. Then Came the Coronavirus.

For more from NYC hospital chaplain Fr. John Maria Devaney, listen to NRI’s virus-free programming here.

3. As They Console Coronavirus’s Victims, Italy’s Priests Are Dying, Too – The New York Times

4. We need to respect the choice not to die of COVID-19 alone

5. ‘It feels like a war zone’: As more of them die, grocery workers increasingly fear showing up at work

6. 21 teachers among 50 education employees dead of coronavirus

7. “We’re being punished again”: How people with intellectual disabilities are experiencing the pandemic

8. Fr. Roger Landry: Rejoice in Christ’s Triumph: Celebrating Easter in the Midst of the Pandemic

9. Daniel Darling: How to Live Faithfully in a Time of Coronavirus

10. Fr. Gabriel Torreta, O.P.: On the coronavirus and plagues: God is with us, not against us

11. Hans Urs von Balthasar: Easter: We Walked Where There Was No Path

12. Meet The Priest And Nuns Whose Daily Public Prayers Keep Capitol Hill Looking Up

13. A West Virginia church spends Easter making masks, other PPE using 3-D printers

14.

15. African nations, US decry racism against blacks in China

16. C. S. Lewis on culture in times of crisis

17. Duncan Stroik: Architecture responds to human needs and aspirations. Throughout history, times of plague and catastrophe have called for serious responses in the form of churches and sacred art. 

18. Karen Swallow Prior: Loving Our Tiger King Neighbors

19. A new book by Pope Francis on hope is available for free by Kindle

20.

21. Do you need some resurrecting in your life? The Sisters of Life offer some help. This is worth it, especially for the prayer at about 14 minutes.

Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
