Twenty-One Things That Caught My Eye Today (Easter Monday Edition, 2020)

1. From Sri Lanka: Catholics have forgiven Easter church bombers, says cardinal

2. Their Calling Was to Lay Hands on the Sick. Then Came the Coronavirus.

3. As They Console Coronavirus’s Victims, Italy’s Priests Are Dying, Too – The New York Times

4. We need to respect the choice not to die of COVID-19 alone

5. ‘It feels like a war zone’: As more of them die, grocery workers increasingly fear showing up at work

6. 21 teachers among 50 education employees dead of coronavirus

7. “We’re being punished again”: How people with intellectual disabilities are experiencing the pandemic

8. Fr. Roger Landry: Rejoice in Christ’s Triumph: Celebrating Easter in the Midst of the Pandemic

9. Daniel Darling: How to Live Faithfully in a Time of Coronavirus

10. Fr. Gabriel Torreta, O.P.: On the coronavirus and plagues: God is with us, not against us

11. Hans Urs von Balthasar: Easter: We Walked Where There Was No Path

12. Meet The Priest And Nuns Whose Daily Public Prayers Keep Capitol Hill Looking Up

13. A West Virginia church spends Easter making masks, other PPE using 3-D printers

Surprising replies to this… https://t.co/92mTs5KkF9 — Kay Hymowitz (@KayHymowitz) April 13, 2020

15. African nations, US decry racism against blacks in China

16. C. S. Lewis on culture in times of crisis

17. Duncan Stroik: Architecture responds to human needs and aspirations. Throughout history, times of plague and catastrophe have called for serious responses in the form of churches and sacred art.

18. Karen Swallow Prior: Loving Our Tiger King Neighbors

19. A new book by Pope Francis on hope is available for free by Kindle

21. Do you need some resurrecting in your life? The Sisters of Life offer some help. This is worth it, especially for the prayer at about 14 minutes.