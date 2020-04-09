The Corner

Religion

Twenty One Things that Caught My Eye Today (Holy Thursday, 2020)

By

Some thinking out loud on heading toward Easter

1.Cardinal Dolan on The Today Show: This Coronavirus time “might be an invitation to rediscover the genuine mystery and message of what Passover and Easter are all about.”

2. Fr. Thomas Joseph White, O.P.: Epidemic Danger and Catholic Sacraments

3.

4. China’s first saint was martyred on a cross in Wuhan

5. Chad Pecknold: St. Augustine’s Journey to Easter

6. Cranston East seniors use prom money to donate food to assisted living center

7. As we grieve the coronavirus, look to Mary, the Mother of Sorrows

8. Making your contrition perfect in a time without confession

9. The Essential Role of Child Care Providers in Our Response to COVID-19

10. The hope and uncertainty of being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic

11. Coping with coronavirus disappointments: Five lessons from Dietrich Bonhoeffer

12. COVID-19 lockdown not a threat to religious liberty, archbishop says

13. National Geographic: Coronavirus is Quieting the World

14. America Needs Faith-Based Organizations to Help and Inspire Us

15. Faith and Our Future: Lessons from C. S. Lewis in Time of Pandemic

16. Hope when all seems hopeless: The virtue we need right now

17. A thank you to priests on Holy Thursday, the memorial of the institution of the priesthood (I’m somewhere in there saying thank you)

 18. The Sisters of Life offer a reflection for Holy Thursday

19. If you are looking for a simple and beautiful way to follow along with the readings of these holy Christian days, the Magnificat is a wonderful resource, and currently available for free here 

20. Tomorrow at noon: Litany to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Comments

21.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Last Trusted Prosecutor in Washington

By
John Durham may be the most consequential and least known figure in Washington right now. In May, U.S. attorney general William Barr selected Durham, a longtime prosecutor with a résumé so sterling it nearly glows, to investigate the origins of the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

WHO Failed

By
Since its inception 72 years ago almost to the day, the World Health Organization (WHO)  has been credited with the eradication of smallpox and the near eradication of other devastating illnesses, including leprosy and river blindness. This record of success makes the current corruption of the organization ... Read More
World

WHO Failed

By
Since its inception 72 years ago almost to the day, the World Health Organization (WHO)  has been credited with the eradication of smallpox and the near eradication of other devastating illnesses, including leprosy and river blindness. This record of success makes the current corruption of the organization ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More