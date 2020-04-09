Twenty One Things that Caught My Eye Today (Holy Thursday, 2020)

Some thinking out loud on heading toward Easter

1.Cardinal Dolan on The Today Show: This Coronavirus time “might be an invitation to rediscover the genuine mystery and message of what Passover and Easter are all about.”

2. Fr. Thomas Joseph White, O.P.: Epidemic Danger and Catholic Sacraments

It’s Maundy Thursday, when Jesus gave his disciples a new command: to love one another as he loves us. The world will know we are Christ’s not by our blogs, tweets, parties, or positions (right or wrong), but by our love for one another. Do they know? https://t.co/0XvDm6fSK2 — Karen Swallow Prior (Notorious KSP) (@KSPrior) April 9, 2020

4. China’s first saint was martyred on a cross in Wuhan

5. Chad Pecknold: St. Augustine’s Journey to Easter

6. Cranston East seniors use prom money to donate food to assisted living center

7. As we grieve the coronavirus, look to Mary, the Mother of Sorrows

8. Making your contrition perfect in a time without confession

9. The Essential Role of Child Care Providers in Our Response to COVID-19

10. The hope and uncertainty of being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic

11. Coping with coronavirus disappointments: Five lessons from Dietrich Bonhoeffer

12. COVID-19 lockdown not a threat to religious liberty, archbishop says

13. National Geographic: Coronavirus is Quieting the World

14. America Needs Faith-Based Organizations to Help and Inspire Us

15. Faith and Our Future: Lessons from C. S. Lewis in Time of Pandemic

16. Hope when all seems hopeless: The virtue we need right now

17. A thank you to priests on Holy Thursday, the memorial of the institution of the priesthood (I’m somewhere in there saying thank you)

18. The Sisters of Life offer a reflection for Holy Thursday

19. If you are looking for a simple and beautiful way to follow along with the readings of these holy Christian days, the Magnificat is a wonderful resource, and currently available for free here

20. Tomorrow at noon: Litany to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

