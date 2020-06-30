Twenty-One Things that Caught My Eye Today: Hong Kong, Helping Foster Children, & More (June 30, 2020)

1. Reason: These Women Received a Death Sentence for Being Sick In Prison

Hazel McGary is one of three inmates identified by Reason who have died from alleged medical neglect since 2018 at FCI Aliceville. Numerous current and former inmates, as well as their families, say in interviews, desperate letters, and lawsuits, that women inside Aliceville face disastrous delays in medical care. They describe monthslong waits for doctor appointments and routine procedures, skepticism and retaliation from staff, and terrible pain and fear. … None of these women was ever sentenced to death. But in Aliceville, that’s effectively the sentence they received—for nothing more than the crime of being sick.

2. Austin Hospital Withheld Treatment from Disabled Man Who Contracted Coronavirus

In a recorded conversation, the attending physician told Mrs. Hickson that he didn’t think her husband had much quality of life and, against her wishes, Mr. Hickson would not be nourished, hydrated, or receive treatment for the pneumonia he had developed.

Watch Mrs. Hickson’s plea to us all not to look away from the death of her husband here:

3. The Federalist: Under Sworn Testimony, Planned Parenthood Officials Admit Infanticide Occurs In Organ Harvesting

In the video, [Advanced Bioscience Resources] ABR’s procurement manager Perrin Larton describes how fetuses “just fall out” of some women in the operating room “once every couple months.” She says she receives these intact fetuses straight from the abortion doctor and dissects them in the clinic lab for body parts. Larton is asked if those fetuses have a heartbeat. “It depends,” she says. “I can see hearts that are not in an intact P.O.C. [product of conception] that are beating independently.”

4. National Catholic Register: Supreme Court Upholds Dangerous ‘Precedent’ in Louisiana Abortion Case

The June Medical majority first addressed an important question regarding standing: whether the case could even be brought to federal court in the first place. As in most challenges to abortion regulations, June Medical was brought by abortion businesses and abortionists. Not one woman — not even one “future client” — joined this lawsuit intended to block reasonable health and safety regulation of these abortion businesses.

5. Archbishop José H. Gomez: Letter to the faithful for the memorial of St. Junipero Serra

On the mercy of God

A spiritual meditation from the writings of St. Junípero Serra

O Lord, You are complete mercy, complete love,

and complete tenderness toward all men and women,

even toward the most ungrateful sinners.

You wish all people to attain the ends

for which You compassionately created us.

You yearn that we might believe

that You are the Way, the Truth, and the Life,

and advance toward the salvation You will for us.

You are sweet and gentle,

and You call us in the gentleness of Your divine voice,

in the sweet and gentle tones of a Father

addressing his favorite child.

You extend the golden bonds of Your goodwill and love,

You pardon us in your mercy.

Father of all mercy and consolation,

pour forth the abundance of Your love with mercy.

By your mercy, conquer every type of malice.

Help us to leave not only our faults,

but the bad habits and situations in our lives which lead to these faults,

that we might love You alone.

Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening with a contrite heart.

Help us to begin right now to realize the truth

To be entirely animated by love of You,

Help us begin to live a holy life,

with a burning love and zeal for the salvation of our neighbors.

Make us more gentle, more calm,

more nurturing and strong.

Remind us of Your gentle goodwill, O Lord.

May we never be severe or harsh.

May we see in everyone, a child whom You have created and

redeemed with the most precious blood of Your Son.

Teach us to know that You value kindness,

that love is the best way to attract people to You.

May we always help others to taste and see

the sweetness and gentleness of Your love.

Let us bear every hardship

for the love of You and the salvation of souls.

In our trials, may we know that we are loved as Your own children.

To a willing heart all is sweet,

so grant us love and patience, and

conform us always to Your will, O God.

We entrust ourselves to the

Ever-Immaculate Queen Mary

and say with the Angel, “Hail Mary.”

— Compiled by Most Reverend José H. Gomez,

Archbishop of Los Angeles

July 1, 2020

6. Ed Mechmann: The Latest Tragedy from the Supreme Court

It is especially infuriating that the Chief Justice misquoted the great conservative thinker Edmund Burke in support of his slavish devotion to stare decisis. The inaccuracy of the quote was pointed out by Justice Thomas, but it was still left in the Chief’s opinion. Perhaps he should read and carefully consider instead the words of the great American legal scholar, Chancellor James Kent: “If, however, any solemnly adjudged case can be shown to be in error, it is no doubt the right and the duty of the judges who have a similar case before them, to correct the error”.

7. Erika Bachiochi: Symposium: The chief justice restores the Casey standard even while undermining women’s interests in Louisiana

Not only is Thomas correct that the Supreme Court has had it wrong constitutionally from the start, but allowing abortion providers to sue on behalf of women puts women’s interests in the hands of abortion providers with adverse economic interests. A jurisprudence that treated women’s interests as distinct from those of abortion providers might come rather to see abortion for what it really is: a quick, easy, and relatively cheap way to keep women from demanding more, more of men, more of employers, more of medicine, more of the community at large.

8. Damon Cudihy: I’m an OB-GYN. Here’s Why I Support Requiring Hospital Admitting Privileges for Abortion Providers

Whether you are pro-choice or pro-life, this case—June Medical Services v. Russo—should be of interest to you. Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, Act 620 just makes sense. My professional duty and allegiance are to my patients. I always seek what’s best for them. Patients’ safety is best served if their doctors provide continuity of care throughout the entirety of the procedure and during all needed follow-up care.

9. As opioids flooded tribal lands across the U.S., overdose deaths skyrocketed

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said the wreckage of opioids “permeates life in the Cherokee Nation.” The tribe’s lawsuit alleges that overdose deaths more than doubled among tribal members between 2003 and 2014 and that for adults, overdose deaths now outnumber those from car accidents. In addition, for every lethal overdose, the tribe logged 10 admissions to drug treatment centers and 32 emergency room visits, according to the complaint. “I’ve definitely seen the impact in our hospitals,” Hill said. “We’ve seen it in our child welfare cases where children are brought into custody. We’ve seen it in the uptick in the clinics.”

10. Brandon Vaidyanathan: Systemic Racial Bias in the Criminal Justice System Is Not a Myth

This approach can also help address another aspect of the problem. Many on both the left and the right tend to speak of systemic racism simply as a 0/1 state: either the system is fundamentally and inextricably racist or it is not racist at all. But recognizing distinct mechanisms at play in a racialized system should help us see systemic racial bias as a matter of degrees—as something that can improve or worsen over time, likely unevenly across the various aspects and contexts of the system.

11. Reuters: Hong Kong security law paves way for more authoritarian era

Crimes of secession and sedition will be punishable by up to life in prison, according to the law, stoking concerns it heralds a more authoritarian era in a city which has been wracked by anti-government protests for the past year. Damaging transport vehicles and equipment would be considered terrorism, according to the legislation, acts that defined some of the more violent anti-government protests. The law says violators will not be allowed to stand in local polls, a decision expected to rile democracy activists ahead of Legislative Council elections in September.

12. Karol Markowicz: New York to parents: Choose your job— or your kids

We hear a lot about “privilege” and how we have to “check” ours. But there is no one more privileged than rich politicians — with grown children and an insane amount of power to decide who can and can’t work — planning some cockamamie part-time school opening for the fall.

13. Las Vegas Review-Journal: 18-Year-Old Jaden Hines talks about foster care

Jaden Hines, 18, graduate of Nevada State High School, discusses his journey of foster care and excelling through school, during a graduation celebration at Clark County Family Services Department in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

14. DeSantis signs bill to bolster child welfare

One of the bills signed Thursday is dubbed “Jordan’s Law,” after Jordan Belliveau Jr., a 2-year-old boy who was murdered in 2018 in Pinellas County. Jordan’s mother was charged in the murder. The bill (HB 43), sponsored by Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, and Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, will make a series of changes in the child-welfare system, such as expanding communications between the Department of Children and Families and law-enforcement agencies, according to a House staff analysis. Also, it will require training for law-enforcement officers and a variety of people in the child-welfare system to recognize and respond to head trauma and brain injuries suffered by children.

15. Jonah Goldberg: Why ‘Social Justice’ Jerseys Are a Bad Idea for the NBA

Institutions—civic groups, religious organizations, businesses, and even the NBA—have specific roles to play in society. The more we expect them to be wholly loyal to one partisan or ideological cause—however just we think that cause—the more we undermine the roles they play. I want to live in a society where we have as many safe harbors from politics as possible. (One benefit of getting politics out of places it doesn’t belong is that it might get redirected to where it does—government.)

16. Terry Teachout: The presence of the absence

17. U.S. Bishops’ Religious Liberty And Catholic Education Chairmen Grateful For Supreme Court’s Decision In Blaine Amendment Case

A strong civil society needs the full participation of religious institutions. By ensuring the rights of faith-based organizations’ freedom to serve, the Court is also promoting the common good.

18. Crux: Pell says jail offers lessons for how the Church should manage money

“The Church is not a business,” [Pell] said. “The Church is supernatural … [but] to say that the Church is not a business provides no justification for us to be inefficient, much less corrupt.”

19. (Babylon Bee): Supreme Court Rules That States Cannot Place Undue Burden On Abortion Providers’ Right To Make Tons Of Money Off Killing Babies

20. The New York Times: With Flights Banned, Son Sails Solo Across Atlantic to Reach Father, 90

21. Religion News Service: A story of light in the darkness for persons with cognitive disabilities