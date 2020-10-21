The Corner

Twenty-One Things That Caught My Eye Today: Nigeria, Sanity on Foster Care, Pope Francis & More (October 21, 2020)

1. President calls for calm after protesters shot during Nigeria demonstration

2. Please pray for peace —  Two Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower ‘by white women shouting “dirty Arabs”’

3. After teacher beheaded, some in France turn to Fr. Jacques Hamel

4. Christians in Northern Iraq face a second Covid-19 wave (without enough hospital beds)

5. In a New York Minute: Cuomo caves to Jewish schoolgirls, loosens targeted lockdown order

6. Hospitals resolve complaints of clergy access amid pandemic

7. NY Catholic Conference: Follow the science. Open the churches.

8. ‘No Adult Should Confuse a Child About Who They Are’: Expert Chides Biden’s Transgender Comments

9. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Wanted: Sanity on Foster Care

“In other words, the evidence suggests that black children suffering abuse or neglect may be safer after intervention by child protective services relative to other children. Across racial lines, there is good reason to believe that children placed in foster care have better outcomes than those who remain in their homes despite substantiated risk.”

10. Lyman Stone: Divorce is down, despite covid-19

11. If you read anything about the pope and that documentary today, read this, which I think puts it in accurate context (to the extent we even know in an edited documentary)

13. Ed Mechmann: Dealing with Papal Mistakes

14. I also like Ed’s comment on this news story: “When an evil and cruel policy is joined by government incompetence, the result is tragedy

16. I noticed this and it’s seems progress — they believe in moral relativism

Editorial: Barrett’s moral relativism is cause for rejection from the bench | National Catholic Reporter

17. Voting for a Vision, Not a Person

18. Unhappy With Binary Choice Between God And Satan, People Demand Third-Party Candidate

19. Because they don’t social distance?

20. Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Not Airing on Network TV This Year

21. Colorado’s first-ever criminal charges following an avalanche could be slippery slope for backcountry travelers

Media

The Unseemly Urge to Excuse Jeffrey Toobin

By
Jeffrey Toobin, legal analyst for CNN and The New Yorker, was suspended from his jobs and subjected to a round of public mockery for visibly exposing himself while masturbating on a Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues. The call was designed to role-play post-election scenarios for a contested election; Toobin ... Read More
Elections

Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary

By
On October 20, 2016: Hillary Clinton was up 6.8 in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania. Today, Biden is up 3.8. (that race only tightened to 2.1 in the last week of 2016.) Clinton was up twelve points in Michigan on that day. Biden is up 7.5 right now. Clinton was up 6.5 in Wisconsin. Biden is ... Read More
