Twenty Things that Caught My Eye: First Catholic Priest in the U.S. Dies of Coronavirus, Quarantine Chorus & More

I was having terrible connection problems Thursday and Friday, so I’m hoping you appreciate some weekend links. Some from earlier, some newer.

1. The pope’s message Friday, but you really want to watch the whole thing if you haven’t

2. Islamic State Attacks Sikh Temple in Kabul, Killing 25

3. New York Times from Bergamo, Italy: This is the bleak heart of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

4. Brooklyn pastor is first Catholic priest in US known to die of coronavirus

5. Two Catholic Doctors in Bergamo Urgently Ask for Your Prayers

6. Peggy Noonan: “How fiercely we love people we don’t know we love.”

7. My Husband Is a First Responder. COVID-19 Hits Home for the Kids and Me.

8. COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms foster care system

9. Los Angeles Former Foster Youth Struggles to Survive During Coronavirus Panic 

10. Tim Carney: What Tom Coburn Taught Me
R.I.P., Dr. Coburn

11. I do pray this is the case: (WSJ) Robert Nicholson: A Coronavirus Great Awakening?

12. How Renaissance Florence Held Hygienic Masses During the Plague

13. (New York Times): Russell Moore: God Doesn’t Want Us to Sacrifice the Old

14. (WSJ) Allen C. Guelzo: Rationing Care Is a Surrender to Death

15. What Men Can Learn From Mary, Mother of Jesus

(in the New York Times!)

16. Michael Wear: Faith in the Time of Coronavirus

17. I think you might want to watch this Knights of Columbus “Into the Breach” video on suffering

18. 101-year-old Italian man, born amid Spanish flu pandemic, survives coronavirus illness, official says

19. N.J. Cloistered Nuns: Pray, hope, and make face masks

20. British singers go viral with ‘Psalm in a time of coronavirus’ video

Plus: Something Charlie Camosy and I wrote.

Let’s just say we’re praying for some miracles that last beyond this moment.

