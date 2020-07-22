The Corner

Culture

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye: Foster-Care Reform in Georgia & More (July 22, 2020)

By

1. Texas Hospital Impeding Mother’s Attempt to Save Baby’s Life

2. Gov. Brian Kemp signs bills amending Georgia’s foster care system

3. 2nd Circuit breathes life into religious adoption provider’s case against NY officials

5. Dr. Sally Satel: Take Kanye West’s illness more seriously than his presidential ambitions

6. Janice Dean: COVID-19 killed my in-laws after Cuomo’s reckless New York nursing home policy

There have been a few reporters over the few months since my in-laws’ deaths who have dared to ask Cuomo why he signed the deadly order. But, the man who said, “I assume full responsibility” and “If you are upset by what we have done, be upset at me,” has never taken that responsibility.

Instead, he’s blamed everyone and everything else: God, Mother Nature, the New York Post, the president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nursing care workers, claiming “they brought in the infection.”

10. The New York Times: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on 11 Chinese Companies Over Human Rights

“Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens,” Wilbur Ross, the secretary of commerce, said in a statement. “This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations.”

11.  Catholic News Agency: Catholic wins right to “last rites” in hospital ICU

It is “critically important,” said Roger Severino, head of the HHS civil rights office, that “as we work to save as many lives as possible, that we don’t forget what people live for. And an important part of that is living for their faith.”

12. CNN: Convent outside Detroit lost 13 religious sisters to Covid-19 with 12 dying in one month

13. Tony Perkins: Church Attacks Explode With ‘an Unbridled, Roaring Fury’

14. Expanded Tutoring Aims to Keep New York City’s Transition-Age Foster Youth on Graduation Path

The new group At the Table is led by Michael Zink, a former assistant vice president overseeing education support programs at The New York Foundling, a foster care services agency. Zink launched At the Table in February to provide free, customized tutoring, on par with what private school students might get for hundreds of dollars an hour.

16. Mrs. Laura Bush’s 2020 Summer Reading List for Kids

17. Carter Snead Explains the Secular vs. Catholic View of the Human Person

18. Poland adds Latin to core curriculum to help pupils “understand foundation of Western civilisation” 

19. The New York Times: How to Sell Books in 2020: Put Them Near the Toilet Paper

Big-box stores do not generally break out how much they sell of particular products, but people across the publishing industry say that sales increased at these stores significantly, with perhaps the greatest bump at Target. In some cases there, according to publishing executives, book sales tripled or quadrupled.

More on Mary Magdalene here and here and here and here.

