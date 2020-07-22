Twenty Things that Caught My Eye: Foster-Care Reform in Georgia & More (July 22, 2020)

1. Texas Hospital Impeding Mother’s Attempt to Save Baby’s Life

2. Gov. Brian Kemp signs bills amending Georgia’s foster care system

3. 2nd Circuit breathes life into religious adoption provider’s case against NY officials

4.

HUGE win for a religious adoption agency in New York: Gov’t can’t stop a religious ministry from serving children because of its views on marriage. This has VERY important implications for the big foster-care case now at the Supreme Court. A thread: 1/ https://t.co/B95HR672Tg — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) July 22, 2020

5. Dr. Sally Satel: Take Kanye West’s illness more seriously than his presidential ambitions

6. Janice Dean: COVID-19 killed my in-laws after Cuomo’s reckless New York nursing home policy

There have been a few reporters over the few months since my in-laws’ deaths who have dared to ask Cuomo why he signed the deadly order. But, the man who said, “I assume full responsibility” and “If you are upset by what we have done, be upset at me,” has never taken that responsibility. Instead, he’s blamed everyone and everything else: God, Mother Nature, the New York Post, the president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nursing care workers, claiming “they brought in the infection.”

7.

As nursing homes were being overrun by COVID, the Bruderhof, which integrates the elderly into *every* facet of life, was having a very different experience. What can we learn? My interview of @Rondout, a community member.@CCamosy @ianmcorbin1 @roddreher @PloughBooks https://t.co/rrNudOlnM8 — Michael Toscano (@MichaelTToscano) July 22, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

8.

(1/7) As a human being who believes in the sanctity of human life, I am deeply troubled by what is happening to the Uighur Muslim population in China. — Rabbi Sacks (@rabbisacks) July 22, 2020

9.

+++ Breaking news +++ #Pakistan: order to appear in Karachi's Court for the kidnapper, and his accomplices, of #HumaYounus,15 years old Catholic girl, kidnapped, raped and forced to convert to Islam and get married. The Court recognized the minor age of the teenager! pic.twitter.com/EUfoowvfJ1 — ACS-Italia (@acs_italia) July 22, 2020

10. The New York Times: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on 11 Chinese Companies Over Human Rights

“Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens,” Wilbur Ross, the secretary of commerce, said in a statement. “This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations.”

11. Catholic News Agency: Catholic wins right to “last rites” in hospital ICU

It is “critically important,” said Roger Severino, head of the HHS civil rights office, that “as we work to save as many lives as possible, that we don’t forget what people live for. And an important part of that is living for their faith.”

12. CNN: Convent outside Detroit lost 13 religious sisters to Covid-19 with 12 dying in one month

13. Tony Perkins: Church Attacks Explode With ‘an Unbridled, Roaring Fury’

14. Expanded Tutoring Aims to Keep New York City’s Transition-Age Foster Youth on Graduation Path

The new group At the Table is led by Michael Zink, a former assistant vice president overseeing education support programs at The New York Foundling, a foster care services agency. Zink launched At the Table in February to provide free, customized tutoring, on par with what private school students might get for hundreds of dollars an hour.

15.

Battered but still standing three years after #Mosul's liberation from ISIS, the Church of Our Lady of the Hour, along with the Tahira Church and the iconic al-Nuri Grand Mosque, are slated to be restored thanks to a grant from the #UAE. https://t.co/OYSxDuYj1c — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) July 22, 2020

16. Mrs. Laura Bush’s 2020 Summer Reading List for Kids

Advertisement

17. Carter Snead Explains the Secular vs. Catholic View of the Human Person

18. Poland adds Latin to core curriculum to help pupils “understand foundation of Western civilisation”

19. The New York Times: How to Sell Books in 2020: Put Them Near the Toilet Paper

Big-box stores do not generally break out how much they sell of particular products, but people across the publishing industry say that sales increased at these stores significantly, with perhaps the greatest bump at Target. In some cases there, according to publishing executives, book sales tripled or quadrupled.

20.

It's the feast day of Mary Magdalene, the patron saint of (among other things) penitent sinners and converts — a most relatable saint. I reviewed a great book about her here: https://t.co/5vGbfv9NUg — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) July 22, 2020

More on Mary Magdalene here and here and here and here.