Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: A Coronavirus Recovery, Love Stories & Good News (April 3, 2020)

You may have already noticed that the National Review Institute has been doing some “Virus-Free Forums” — audio discussions at this time when we can’t meet together for meal. Today I launched a faith-leaders series with Fr. John Maria Devaney, O.P., a Dominican priest who works in his religious community’s health-care ministry as a chaplain in NYC hospitals. So we talk about Coronavirus and faith in these strange times.

Link here.

And you’re invited to join a conversation I’ll be having Tuesday at 4 New York time with Robert Nicholson from the Philos Project about the possibility of a spiritual awakening coming from this Coronavirus struggle. Sign up here.

1. China’s deadly coronavirus-lie co-conspirator — the World Health Organization

2. Asia’s top cardinal: China’s ‘criminal negligence’ responsible for coronavirus pandemic

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Of all the things for New York State to do right now: Legalized surrogacy

4. The Men and Women Who Run Toward the Dying

Advertisement

5. Sarah Zagorski: Nurses, counselors work past risks to help mothers in crisis

6. Sally Satel: Give Hospital Workers Hazard Pay

7. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Children in Jeopardy

8. The delay in Supreme Court oral arguments saddens and angers me a tad. I understand why, but the current crisis highlights how ridiculous it is that the Little Sisters of the Poor are still in court – the oral arguments in their case are among the delayed. And I assume this backs everything up – which means the Philadelphia foster-care case will be further delayed, as the system is being strained more because of Coronavirus.

9. Parents and Schools Are Struggling to Care for Kids With Special Needs

10. The evangelical Christian humanitarian organization World Vision estimated it has helped about 4.3 million people worldwide with coronavirus preparations.

Advertisement

11. This Brooklyn Landlord Just Canceled Rent for Hundreds of Tenants

12. South Philly parishioners treat first responders to lunch

13. Israel to help Christians share ‘holy fire’ amid outbreak

14. Married for 51 years, they died of Covid-19 six minutes apart

15.

RECOVERY COMPLETE: Celebratory scenes as 93-year-old patient is discharged from hospital after beating coronavirus. https://t.co/zI2AyBCGzO pic.twitter.com/lCMS2wllHF — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2020

16. Fr. Roger J. Landry: Preparing for an Atypical Holy Week

17. Terry Teachout on a good day with his late wife, Hillary

18. Fr. Gregory Pine, O.P.: The Case for Drive-In Masses

(And drive-through Confession caught by The Washingtonian.)

19. Some Good News with John Krasinski (from The Office)

20.