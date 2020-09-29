Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Armenians, Debate Prep, Bill Buckley, & More (September 29, 2020)

1.

Wholeheartedly support the Armenians of Artsakh as they defend themselves against the violence of Turkish-backed Azerbaijan. American leadership needed. What's right is right. @statedeptspox@MessageFromLen@ANCA_DC @ANCA_WR @philosproject https://t.co/PCUJ5rMXol — Robert Nicholson (@rwnicholson_) September 28, 2020

2.

29 September 1916 | Austrian Jew Hans Reichwald was born in Vienna. He emigrated to Norway. In November 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz. He did not survive. pic.twitter.com/L35ntjCp8w — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 29, 2020

3. A Nigerian boy was sentenced to 10 years for blasphemy. Then people started offering to serve part of it. (Including the head of the Auschwitz Museum)

4.

罗马书(Romans) 8:35 谁能使我们与基督的爱隔绝呢？难道是患难吗？是困苦吗？是逼迫吗？是饥饿吗？是赤身露体吗？是危险吗？是刀剑吗？

8:35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword? — Bob Fu傅希秋 (@BobFu4China) September 29, 2020

5.

Let’s maybe take a moment with this one. https://t.co/cfTegfZxbi — (Stephanie) Slade (@sladesr) September 29, 2020

6.

"Why would religious conservatives fear a Biden administration?" they asked. https://t.co/EJ5nndl5hf — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 28, 2020

7. Two Charged in Coronavirus Outbreak at Veterans’ Home That Left 76 Dead

8. Black Appalachians find hope in national reckoning on race

9. Civic life is not political life

10.

A movie about "death with dignity", and not #assistedsuicide, huh? Typical reporter bias. Advocates and reporters (often the same) always change the terms to hide what's really happening. @theWesleyJSmith https://t.co/6Efxy276Mv — Heidi Harris (@HeidiHarrisShow) September 28, 2020

11. The Public Discourse is running a series of commentary on the election. Here’s one installment: Christian Witness Demands That We Defend Truth—and Reject Donald Trump

12. Baltimore’s Respect Life Office aims to ‘widen net’ of pro-life movement

13. Preaching and the Election: How Not to Get in Trouble but Still Be Effective

14.

I know that when we say that something is "so 2020" it's usually Not Good™. But listening to this thoughtful, surprising, generous conversation between @megynkelly and @ggreenwald is 2020 in the BEST WAY. More of this, please. Whatever happens, more of this. https://t.co/YA9mkdzt2k — Meghan Daum (@meghan_daum) September 29, 2020

15. Tevi Troy: Battle of the Preppers: Getting nominees ready for presidential debates has evolved into a complex and sometimes bruising process.

16. Fr. Raymond J. de Souza: Why Cardinal Pell Is Vindicated by Cardinal Becciu’s Firing

17. Bill Buckley pops up in an ode to PBS in the NYTimes:

My conservative father had no use for Tudor bedroom drama, but he loved the political drama of “Firing Line” and could do a fair imitation of the show’s longtime host, William F. Buckley Jr. This was the sardonic voice Dad deployed to question political pronouncements he disagreed with. At our house there were many: All three of my father’s children grew up to be liberals, and just as inclined to fierce debate as he was.

18. Marlo Safi: Dearborn beloved

19.

The names of the Archangels are associated with their functions:protector, communicator and healer. Ask Michael to protect you from temptation; Gabriel to help you to communicate the Good News by your example and Raphael to heal you of any distress during these challenging times. — Bishop Burbidge (@BishopBurbidge) September 29, 2020

20.

