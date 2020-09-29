The Corner

Elections

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Armenians, Debate Prep, Bill Buckley, & More (September 29, 2020)

By

1.

2.

3. A Nigerian boy was sentenced to 10 years for blasphemy. Then people started offering to serve part of it. (Including the head of the Auschwitz Museum)

4.

5.

6.

7. Two Charged in Coronavirus Outbreak at Veterans’ Home That Left 76 Dead

8. Black Appalachians find hope in national reckoning on race

9. Civic life is not political life

10.

11. The Public Discourse is running a series of commentary on the election. Here’s one installment: Christian Witness Demands That We Defend Truth—and Reject Donald Trump 

12. Baltimore’s Respect Life Office aims to ‘widen net’ of pro-life movement

13. Preaching and the Election: How Not to Get in Trouble but Still Be Effective

14.

15. Tevi Troy: Battle of the Preppers: Getting nominees ready for presidential debates has evolved into a complex and sometimes bruising process.

16. Fr. Raymond J. de Souza: Why Cardinal Pell Is Vindicated by Cardinal Becciu’s Firing

17. Bill Buckley pops up in an ode to PBS in the NYTimes:

My conservative father had no use for Tudor bedroom drama, but he loved the political drama of “Firing Line” and could do a fair imitation of the show’s longtime host, William F. Buckley Jr. This was the sardonic voice Dad deployed to question political pronouncements he disagreed with. At our house there were many: All three of my father’s children grew up to be liberals, and just as inclined to fierce debate as he was.

 

18. Marlo Safi: Dearborn beloved

19.

20.

Comments

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Inside the Mueller Farce

By
The publication of Andrew Weissmann’s book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation enables us to see what was always suspected by many to have been a fanatical determination on the part of the Mueller investigative team to destroy President Trump. The administration had to be destroyed because Mueller ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Inside the Mueller Farce

By
The publication of Andrew Weissmann’s book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation enables us to see what was always suspected by many to have been a fanatical determination on the part of the Mueller investigative team to destroy President Trump. The administration had to be destroyed because Mueller ... Read More