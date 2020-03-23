The Corner

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Boston Cardinal Offers a Virtual Retweet Starting Tonight & More (March 23, 2020)

1. Coronavirus: ‘Everyone dies alone’: Heartbreak at Italian hospital on brink of collapse 

2. 12-year-old with coronavirus ‘fighting for her life’

3. Nurse, 36, fights for life in Walsall hospital after contracting coronavirus

4. Those of us who pray had better be praying for the people on the frontlines of this

 

5. Pray for those most vulnerable in these circumstances:

Spike in Severe Child Abuse Cases Likely Result of COVID-19

6. New York City Foster Care Rushes to Prepare for Coronavirus

7. When disaster visits the vulnerable

8. Coronavirus challenges courts, criminal justice system

9.

10. We don’t need aborted fetal tissue to fight COVID-19, say ethicists

11. Rick Santorum: Workers should come first in emergency coronavirus legislation

12. Cardinal Raymond Burke: Without the help of God, we are indeed lost.

13. The House of the Lord is Closed but the Glory Has Not Departed

14. Spiritual Communion Onscreen: Houses of Worship Rush to Go Online

15.

16. Cardinal Seán O’Malley in Boston is leading a virtual retreat starting tonight at 7 for these challenging times, called Christ, Our Light in Darkness

17.  Last week I saw some drive-through confessionals and now there’s drive-in Eucharistic adoration

18.

19.  Couple leaves $9,400 tip ‘to pay your guys over the next few weeks’

20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
World

Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Health Care

