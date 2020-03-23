Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Boston Cardinal Offers a Virtual Retweet Starting Tonight & More (March 23, 2020)

1. Coronavirus: ‘Everyone dies alone’: Heartbreak at Italian hospital on brink of collapse

2. 12-year-old with coronavirus ‘fighting for her life’

3. Nurse, 36, fights for life in Walsall hospital after contracting coronavirus

4. Those of us who pray had better be praying for the people on the frontlines of this

Five doctors now dead. Five. I just checked the news, it seems, a few minutes ago, and it was only three. This morning it was only one. A week ago "one" would not have been prefaced by "only." https://t.co/5uvLAxiHoY via @TheLocalFrance — Claire Berlinski (@ClaireBerlinski) March 23, 2020

5. Pray for those most vulnerable in these circumstances:

Spike in Severe Child Abuse Cases Likely Result of COVID-19

6. New York City Foster Care Rushes to Prepare for Coronavirus

7. When disaster visits the vulnerable

8. Coronavirus challenges courts, criminal justice system

9.

One way to love your neighbor is to not buy up all the food because you have enough money to and leave people with less money with nothing. Hoarding is not ok. https://t.co/DmqBbpNDIO — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) March 23, 2020

10. We don’t need aborted fetal tissue to fight COVID-19, say ethicists

11. Rick Santorum: Workers should come first in emergency coronavirus legislation

12. Cardinal Raymond Burke: Without the help of God, we are indeed lost.

13. The House of the Lord is Closed but the Glory Has Not Departed

14. Spiritual Communion Onscreen: Houses of Worship Rush to Go Online

15.

On his knees like the whole country. A homeless man in Rome today in front of the church of the miraculous crucifix. In 1522 the cross inside was carried around Rome to ward off the plague. Italy has been brought to its knees by this pandemic with 59148 infected & 5476 dead. pic.twitter.com/FjtyV0h4Ya — Trisha Thomas (@TrishaThomasAP) March 23, 2020

16. Cardinal Seán O’Malley in Boston is leading a virtual retreat starting tonight at 7 for these challenging times, called Christ, Our Light in Darkness

17. Last week I saw some drive-through confessionals and now there’s drive-in Eucharistic adoration

18.

I think this is the correct attitude about all of this https://t.co/nSiwbWAVbe — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) March 21, 2020

19. Couple leaves $9,400 tip ‘to pay your guys over the next few weeks’

20.