Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today (December 20, 2019)

1. About Christianity Today and impeachment: A lot of Christians made a prudential judgment about Donald Trump based chiefly on abortion, right? If the Democrats weren’t as obnoxiously radical as they are on that and other cultural issues, I think you would have seen a number of more conservative-minded people vote for a reasonable Democrat. That was not a choice in the last presidential election. I frequently find I don’t have a very high tolerance for outrage about things Donald Trump does and says because we knew what we were getting into to a large extent. I also think that representative who said they are voting to impeach him because he is going to win reelection has a point.

It’s part of the reason, I think, Christianity Today did what it did in endorsing his removal from office. As Peggy Noonan points out in her column today, the Democrats’ extremism has made Trump into this savior figure he is for some and possibly himself. So they are seeing that in the atmosphere and I suspect they are doing the same thing I do — tune into a Trump rally from time to time like I did this week and I hear him ridiculing Representative Debbie Dingell and wondering aloud if her late husband is in hell or not. That’s cruel and wrong. Has Donald Trump been cruel before? Of course. But what is it doing to us? A daily examen is a good thing, and I don’t think CT’s editorial should be dismissed, as I’ve seen it, as not based on Biblical principles. Asking what is the long-term damage to this country continuing on this road is not a progressive loser move, it’s a healthy one.

Look, I introduced Ivanka Trump at a paid-family leave event a few weeks ago. I’ve been to administration adoption sessions. Encouraging the good is important and there are a lot of good people trying to do good in government today that don’t necessarily make the headlines. But we should be constantly asking what is going on with our national soul here. You see how people are treating one another. You heard some of the over-the-top, out-of-line things being said on the House floor and in presidential tweets. I’m glad the editors at Christianity Today seem to be praying and thinking and caring about things longer term than the next election, even while thinking about exactly that with more than zero-sum politics, as they say, in mind.

It’s a prudential call they are making, but don’t dismiss and ridicule them. Be grateful they are thinking and praying and covering important things, which they do. (Mindy Belz on the persecuted comes to mind, big-time.)

Friends: In truth and seriousness I am asking for your prayers for some of the folks who wrote letters in response to yesterday's editorial. Reading them this morning has been brutal. 1/ — Ted Olsen (@tedolsen) December 20, 2019

There has a been a ton of discussion about @CTmagazine since the editorial yesterday calling for Trump's impeachment. Because of CT’s status, this is important. It’s also not that far out of character. CT has a history of challenging traditional Christian Right politics. THREAD. — Andrew Lewis (@AndrewRLewis) December 20, 2019

4. I really do continue to wish Tulsi Gabbard had a little bit more traction. She seems to have a real conscience about things. I hope she plays a role in our political future. A leadership role for her in the Democratic party would be a good thing.

My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in. My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/nmhEL5bi4Q — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

5. Also, what a classy response from Debbie Dingell

This Christmas, wish I could give a hug to all of you newly bereaved in 2019. I would whisper in your ear, “It’s ok to weep, wail and mourn. Hold tightly to Jesus. He won’t abandon you – he will carry you til he calls you home. You’re gonna make it.” — Kay Warren (@KayWarren1) December 20, 2019

Interesting result. A strong majority predict that JK Rowling will cave–but nearly 4 people in 10 say she won't. If she in fact caves, it will further empower the Woke brigades, showing that they can roll just about anybody. If she doesn't, she shows that their power has limits. — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) December 20, 2019

THREAD: As if it were even possible, things will get more polarized in the country than they were even a week ago. Factions of all kinds are demanding that you align with one side or another. Resist being conscripted into manufactured, polarizing categories. — Karen Swallow Prior (Notorious KSP) (@KSPrior) December 20, 2019

