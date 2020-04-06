Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus & Holy Week & Passover (April 6, 2020)

1. NYC to begin temporarily burying coronavirus victims in local parks

2.

My husband is on service treating pts w/ #COVID19 too. Here’s where he’s sleeping for the next month. Important for people to recognize how much healthcare workers are pouring their hearts into caring for pts & trying to keep their families safe. pic.twitter.com/91OFdHVuXu — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) March 17, 2020

3. Preparation for Passover with Rabbi Meir Soloveichik: Children and Continuity

4. Pope Francis on Palm Sunday and the Pandemic

5. Under lockdown, has the whole world become a monastery?

6. It’s Holy Week. My friend, Msgr. James Shea, the president of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, is giving a daily retreat. Details and last night’s video here.

7. Fr. Raymond de Souza: Monday of Holy Week: What fragrance fills my house?

8. A Holy Week playlist

9. How churches can promote mental health through the coronavirus pandemic

10. Why We Can’t Confess Over Zoom

11. Locked down in Assisi

12. Christian Relief Comes to Central Park

13. Remembering the working poor in the time of Coronavirus

14. Moral Guidance on Prioritizing Care During a Pandemic

15. Robert Royal: Redeeming the Time

16. Jeff Jacoby: This too shall pass (over)

17. Famed Chef Jose Andres Promises Doctors and Nurses Will East Free at His Restaurants for a Year

18. Pope creates emergency fund to tackle coronavirus in mission territories

19. Poet-theologian says isolation can bring gain as well as loss

20. A Pilgrimage to Rome’s Few Open Churches During Quarantine