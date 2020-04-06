The Corner

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus & Holy Week & Passover (April 6, 2020)

1. NYC to begin temporarily burying coronavirus victims in local parks

2.

3. Preparation for Passover with Rabbi Meir Soloveichik: Children and Continuity

4. Pope Francis on Palm Sunday and the Pandemic

5. Under lockdown, has the whole world become a monastery?

6. It’s Holy Week. My friend, Msgr. James Shea, the president of the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, is giving a daily retreat. Details and last night’s video here.

7. Fr. Raymond de Souza: Monday of Holy Week: What fragrance fills my house?

8. A Holy Week playlist

9. How churches can promote mental health through the coronavirus pandemic

10. Why We Can’t Confess Over Zoom

11. Locked down in Assisi 

12. Christian Relief Comes to Central Park

13. Remembering the working poor in the time of Coronavirus

14. Moral Guidance on Prioritizing Care During a Pandemic

15. Robert Royal: Redeeming the Time

16. Jeff Jacoby: This too shall pass (over)

17. Famed Chef Jose Andres Promises Doctors and Nurses Will East Free at His Restaurants for a Year

18. Pope creates emergency fund to tackle coronavirus in mission territories

19. Poet-theologian says isolation can bring gain as well as loss

20. A Pilgrimage to Rome’s Few Open Churches During Quarantine

Film & TV

America’s Favorite Movie

By
For more than a decade, readers volunteering their ratings on the movie site IMDb have declared The Shawshank Redemption (1994) their favorite film of all time. (Number two is The Godfather). Unlike the unholy tablets that are the box office charts, which are strongly linked to marketing budgets and show a ... Read More
The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Welcome Back, Plastic Bags

By
Single-use plastic bags are a miracle of modern technology. Cheap, light, convenient, and ubiquitous, they provide an elegant solution to a problem. If you recycle them, as most people do, and put your rubbish in them, that creates a net reduction in carbon emissions compared with buying the heavier, thicker ... Read More
Some Good News Going into the Weekend

By
It’s Friday -- although I know it’s getting harder and harder to tell these days. You deserve a respite from yesterday’s gloom. (If you’re hungry for more gloom, there’s always the most recent edition of The Editors podcast -- and thank you, dear readers, for checking on me.) Today’s newsletter ... Read More
The Didactic Plague

By
There are two Christian concepts on my mind on this Palm Sunday. One is theodicy, the other is the sin of presumption. “Theodicy” means “the vindication of God,” referring to a seeming conundrum that has vexed Christian thinkers since the beginning: How can evil coexist with an all-good, all-loving, ... Read More
