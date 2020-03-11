The Corner

Culture

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus, Prayer & More (March 11, 2020)

By

1. A few thoughts (from me) on Christianity and coronavirus

2. Coronavirus: Doctors forced into life-or-death decisions as patients swamp hospitals

3. A NYC medical ethicist told Business Insider the medical community in the U.S. would also have to make decisions about whom to prioritize if hospitals become overwhelmed.

4. In a similar vein:

5. Wesley Smith on China and organ harvesting

6. Nigerian priest: ‘I want the world to know of the suffering of our people’ 

7. Church and state in Italy work together to prevent spread of coronavirus

8. A Facebook reflection on Wuhan (with some healthy perspective):

We are at peace in the epicenter of the virus. We are at peace in the epicenter of his will.

Fear is a faithless coward and has no place in the lives of believers. Fear and worry have no seat at our table. We’re here because he wants us here, right now, for his purpose.

9. Call your mom: The generational politics of Covid-19

10. Pope Francis asks Mary’s protection of Rome against coronavirus

11. Polish archbishop: Not praying in churches during outbreak ‘unthinkable’

12. National Cathedral and hundreds of churches in Maryland, D.C., Virginia to close for two weeks

13. A Christian reflection on “social distancing”

14. Twin Cities Politicians Celebrate Abortion Providers

15. Preparing Your Church for Coronavirus

More here

16. Adoption Assistance for the Stuart Family

(This couple is known by a friend of mine who has a heart for adoption)

17. Matthew Hennessey in the WSJ: My Daughter Is Driven to Learn Civics: We talk politics in the car. I try not to lay it on too thick.

18. In northern Iraq, ravaged Christian village comes back to life

Comments

19. Plague Saints

20. Four last things: A Lenten reflection on hell

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

