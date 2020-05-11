Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus, Religion, Gratitude & More (May 11, 2020)

1. The Secret Group of Scientists and Billionaires Pushing a Manhattan Project for Covid-19

2. Canadian Catholic bishop funds research for a safe and efficient coronavirus vaccine

6th Cir. has now published its decision over the weekend to block Kentucky Gov. Breshear's ban on in-person church services. The church can hold services so long as it conforms to the same public health rules as other places that are still open.https://t.co/o4ckueodII pic.twitter.com/UN2H853Psw — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 11, 2020

4. This is in the New York metropolitan area:

In the joy of Easter, I wish to announce the good news that in consultation with the pastors of the Diocese, we will be able to begin the outdoor public celebration of Mass on May 21, the Ascension of our Lord. https://t.co/MOfETPGheQ — Bishop Frank Caggiano (@BishopCaggiano) May 11, 2020

5. A reminder that the work of the Church continues in shutdown, from El Paso:

On April 29, after a probate lawyer contacted [Bishop Mark Seitz] during the pandemic, he participated in the interment of 46 cremains that had never been claimed and provided a space for their burial in one of the diocese’s Catholic cemeteries. He said he wanted to take part in the burial as a “final expression of respect, being assured that there’s someone praying for them.” “I imagine them also praying for those who show them this charity, and maybe welcoming us someday,” he said. He’s also participated in food deliveries organized by the diocese’s network of helpers, including deliveries to some convents where women religious had been struggling to put food on the table, and to hungry local families, including one in which the mother had recovered from COVID-19 and had returned from the hospital. He spoke with her from outside, through a door to the family’s apartment. “I was so glad to make the connection,” he said. He also has been busy personally giving thanks to those who donate to their parishes via a phone bank, whose number is flashed on the screen during local Masses broadcast on local TV stations. It’s important, he said, to let others see the work of church members amid the pandemic. “It’s to let people know that the church just hasn’t rolled up the sidewalk and gone away at this time,” he said. “I realize that when people see me out there, they know the church is out there.”

6. In Inner-City Black Churches: More Grief, Fewer Resources, Stronger Faith

7. NY priest on virus front lines with embattled congregation

8. COVID-19 Is Ravaging the Global Church

9. Forced to start gain? Pandemic adds to challenges for refugees

10. This sounds like some very unnecessary government overreach as a Spanish cardinal is investigated for what sounds like a beautiful blessing, done prudently

11. “What happens when we lose them and our whole ‘society’ moves online? What happens when actual social networks no longer function in the real world?“

12. To The Woman Considering Adoption

13. A Florida circuit court judge finalizes adoptions over Zoom. “Time and again, I have seen children who have been traumatized find peace when they know they are part of a permanent family,” he said. “There is something about receiving unconditional love that heals us all. During a pandemic, children need to find the peace a forever home affords all the more.”

14. As a person with a disability, quarantine is what I deal with everyday

15.

An honor to speak with Monica Kelsey, founder of @SafeHavenBox1 — which have saved 6 babies in Indiana in the past 18 months! Monica shares her story as a child of rape, abandoned at birth, then adopted. Her mission to save babies is beautiful: https://t.co/1RQHzLiilh — ErickaAndersen (@ErickaAndersen) May 11, 2020

16. As David Brooks did last week, Abby M. McCloskey suggests we have a national service moment, citing WFB

17. A visit to a rural Catholic college that has 171 students, 12 horses, and zero textbooks

18. Half-Time High School May Be Just What Students Need

19. Little girl writes heartfelt thank you letter to mail carrier and gets many in return

20.