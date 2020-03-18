Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus & the Churches, Iraq & More (March 18, 2020)

1. Dan Lipinski’s primary loss last night leaves me with two predominant convictions: Gratitude for him and his service and the reality that we are not worthy of him. He has been courageous, and it’s been a largely thankless task in his party. I pray this time, when we are all being driven to sacrifice to protect human life is a time of examination of conscience about who we are and what we want to be. Defenders of the most vulnerable, or a culture of death, hidden behind all kinds of disingenuous, meaningless euphemisms?

Advertisement

2. Not so in New Zealand

3. Francis Collins speaks to Pete Wehner about the coronavirus, his faith, and an unusual friendship.

4. 4 Virtues Needed to Help Keep Your Eyes on Christ in This Crisis

5. Fulton Sheen on pain and suffering (via Fr. James Brent, O.P.) — toward the end he gets into the concept of “offering it up,” and what that is concretely

(And although this was before our current circumstances, he also gets into how you can participate in the Mass, even when you’re not in the church, as we’re accustomed to)

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Priest Offers Drive-Thru Confessions Amid Church Lockdown for Coronavirus

Advertisement

7. Pittsburgh procession will ask for divine protection from coronavirus

8. ‘They wait until the last second’: Iraqi doctor warns country’s dismal hospitals may be keeping coronavirus patients away

9. French Catholics Begin Novena as Lourdes Closes for First Time in History

10. As coronavirus empties churches, Italian priest fills pews with photos of parishioners

11. Bridgeport Bishop Frank Caggiano: Unexpected Time With The Lord

12. Pope calls for 9 p.m. Rosary for protection of our families — this is 4 p.m. EST Thursday

13. Two different views: Rusty Reno: Keep the Churches Open! (First Things)

John Inazu: Close the Churches (The Atlantic)

14. Bari Weiss: What Makes This Jewish Community Special Now Puts It in Danger: In Great Neck, N.Y., “social distancing is a wedding that only has 400 people.”

15. N.Y. May Need 18,000 Ventilators Very Soon. It Is Far Short of That. (New York Times)

Advertisement

16. Chinese scientists destroyed proof of virus in December

17. The Paris Opera is broadcasting its performances online for free

18. Living Your Mission With Darcy Olsen Of Generation Justice (podcast)

19. People are putting their Christmas lights back up as a sign of hope amid coronavirus fears

20. I like this idea — tell your coronavirus hero stories