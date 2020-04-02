The Corner

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Daniel Pearl Injustice, Coronavirus Holy Week Prayers from the Vatican, Dolly Parton & More (April 2, 2020)

By

1. Pakistani Court Overturns Murder Conviction in Killing of Wall Street Journal Reporter Daniel Pearl

2. Jihadists fly their flag in Mozambique—a ‘disgrace,’ bishop says

3. Did China Use Slave Labor to Keep Factories Open During Coronavirus?

4. Boston hospitals getting ‘game-changer’ machine that sterilized 8000 protective masks a day

5. Dr. Aaron Keriaty Reflects on the COVID Crisis (He’s on the COVID team at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange County, also author of a book on depression)

 

(about the depression book, see here and here)

6. Hans Boersma: Meditating on COVID-19

7. States Consider Whether Religious Services Qualify As ‘Essential’

8. Texas Governor Deems Religious Services Essential

9. NYC hospital chaplains detail emotional toll of new coronavirus reality

10. Flattening the Curve of the COVID-19 Mental-Health Epidemic to Come

11. The Little Sisters of the Poor are grateful for the Knights of Columbus

12. From the Vatican: A votive Mass “in time of pandemic” and a new prayer for Good Friday

13. Sacraments’ Validity Amid Coronavirus

14. A plea to Catholic bishops for more access to sacraments

15.

 

16. A Future of Work that Complements Family Life

17. Tips from someone with 50 years of social distancing experience

18. Australia’s Highest Court to Rule on Pell’s Appeal Next Week

19.

 

She’s also doing this:

20. Chicago Neighbors In Coronavirus Seclusion Lift Spirits With Nightly Singalongs, Breathtaking Light Shows

 

