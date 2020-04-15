Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Easter Wednesday (April 15, 2020)

The Corner

1.

2. Interview with Cardinal Pell

3. Hope, and New Life, in a Brooklyn Maternity Ward Fighting Covid-19

4. AP: China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

5. How Thousands in China Gently Mourn a Coronavirus Whistle-Blower

6. ‘Unimaginable’ pain: Coronavirus robs Michigan woman of whole family

7. From a surgeon at Mt. Sinai in Queens

8. In Detroit, virus or no virus, many people have a job they need to get to and one way to get there. The bus.

9. She Spent Her Life Caring For Her Son With Down Syndrome. They Died From The Coronavirus 9 Days Apart.

10. On John Keats and suffering

11. Religious Practice and Social Distancing; Department of Justic Files Statement of Interest in Mississippi Church Case

12. Michael Pakaluk: The World and Its Lockdowns

13. Polish nuns fill in for nursing home staff beset with COVID-19

14. After Canceling Their Annual Tulip Festival, This Oregon Farm Began Delivering Flowers To Isolated Seniors

15. Belfast pub delivering pints of freshly-poured Guinness door-to-door during lockdown | The Irish Post

16. people in financial services firms pledge a day’s earnings to the homeless of NY

17. In Detroit, virus or no virus, many people have a job they need to get to and one way to get there. The bus.

18. Introducing the Hilary Teachout Grant

19. An effort to encourage priests

20.

White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
