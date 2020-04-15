Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Easter Wednesday (April 15, 2020)

1.
A reader writes: <<It was a year ago today that Notre Dame burned during Holy Week, and the great cathedral sat empty on Easter. This year, nearly every church on the continent was empty.
2. Interview with Cardinal Pell
3. Hope, and New Life, in a Brooklyn Maternity Ward Fighting Covid-19
4. AP: China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
5. How Thousands in China Gently Mourn a Coronavirus Whistle-Blower
6. ‘Unimaginable’ pain: Coronavirus robs Michigan woman of whole family
7. From a surgeon at Mt. Sinai in Queens
8. In Detroit, virus or no virus, many people have a job they need to get to and one way to get there. The bus.
9. She Spent Her Life Caring For Her Son With Down Syndrome. They Died From The Coronavirus 9 Days Apart.
10. On John Keats and suffering
11. Religious Practice and Social Distancing; Department of Justic Files Statement of Interest in Mississippi Church Case
12. Michael Pakaluk: The World and Its Lockdowns
13. Polish nuns fill in for nursing home staff beset with COVID-19
14. After Canceling Their Annual Tulip Festival, This Oregon Farm Began Delivering Flowers To Isolated Seniors
15. Belfast pub delivering pints of freshly-poured Guinness door-to-door during lockdown | The Irish Post
16. people in financial services firms pledge a day’s earnings to the homeless of NY
18. Introducing the Hilary Teachout Grant
19. An effort to encourage priests
20.
