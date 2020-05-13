Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Foster Care, Hope & More (May 13, 2020)

1. Pandemic Piles New Pressures on Foster Children, Caretakers

2. My Sister Died of Coronavirus. She Needed Care, but Her Life Was Not Disposable

3. Coronavirus in Pa.: Hospitals seeing more severe child abuse injuries

4. N.J. Officer Known As ‘Mr. Glen Ridge’ Dies of Coronavirus

5. Religious Liberty in COVID-19’s Wake

6. Nurses on the Front Lines: A History of Heroism from Florence Nightingale to Coronavirus

7. Maria McFadden on Motherhood

8. U.S. Bishops Call for Federal Pornography Crackdown

9. Pandemic Means Americans with Disabilities Aren’t Getting the Services They Need | PBS NewsHour

10. Questions of Bias in Covid-19 Treatment Add to the Mourning for Black Families

11. The Glory and Risk of Cities

12. ‘Discovering What’s Essential’: Strengthening Marriages During Lockdown

13. Sometimes the Life of Faith Is Just Walking, Not Fainting

14. The Beauty and Simplicity of the Family Rosary

15. Kay Hymowitz on the series on Phyllis Schlafly

16. Catholic Parish Life (As We Knew It) Is Not Coming Back Anytime Soon

17. For Bookstore Owners, Reopening Holds Promise and Peril

18.

Obviously, people handle this pandemic and stay-at-home orders (and regulations to wear masks) differently. Some handle it very well publicly, but privately struggle with it all. Others are clearly struggling publicly and very vocally.

Let’s be patient with each other.

— Fr. Thomas Petri, OP (@PetriOP) May 13, 2020