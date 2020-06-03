Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Foster Care, Surrogacy, Down Syndrome & More (June 3, 2020)

1. A nation on Fire Needs the Flames of the Spirit

2. Francis X. Maier: All Conflict, All the Time

3. Ross Douthat: Crisis in the Liberal City

4. The Pandemic Has Sent Child Hunger to Record Levels

5. Bishops join women with Down syndrome in call to change N Ireland abortion law

6. The Daily Signal: George Floyd’s Son Calls for End to Violence, Saying Rioting Won’t ‘Solve Anything’

7. Rod Dreher: Language, Memory, & Soft Totalitarianism

8. New York Times: The C.D.C. Waited ‘Its Entire Existence for This Moment.’ What Went Wrong?

9.

The gospel brings a humility to our activism:

– we are as sinful as the people with whom we disagree

– we are not God and cannot change the world

– we work and labor but look ultimately to that better world to come

— Daniel Darling (@dandarling) June 3, 2020