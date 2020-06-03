The Corner

Culture

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Foster Care, Surrogacy, Down Syndrome & More (June 3, 2020)

By

1. A nation on Fire Needs the Flames of the Spirit

2. Francis X. Maier: All Conflict, All the Time

3. Ross Douthat: Crisis in the Liberal City

4. The Pandemic Has Sent Child Hunger to Record Levels

5. Bishops join women with Down syndrome in call to change N Ireland abortion law

6. The Daily Signal: George Floyd’s Son Calls for End to Violence, Saying Rioting Won’t ‘Solve Anything’

7. Rod Dreher: Language, Memory, & Soft Totalitarianism

8. New York Times: The C.D.C. Waited ‘Its Entire Existence for This Moment.’ What Went Wrong?

9.

10. Jason L. Riley: Good Policing Saves Black Lives

11. Stephen A. Moses and Brian C. Blase: Nursing Homes, Coronavirus and Medicaid

12. Funding Illegal Surrogacy

13. Don’t Panic If You Feel Fear

14. Karen Swallow Prior and Rod Dreher talk about Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness

15. Community comes together to throw adoption parade for 2-year-old who spent 700 days in foster care

16. Fostering Hope: Bartow couple opens hearts, home to 14 children in need since 2018

17. 4 things we have learned in the uncertainty of foster care

18. Idaho’s foster care system sees a slight increase in adoptions during COVID-19

Comments

19. Washington Post: A blind therapy dog brings joy to assisted-living residents with visits through the window

20. Wall Street Journal: Last Person to Receive Civil War-Era Pension Dies

Comments

