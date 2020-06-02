The Corner

Culture

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: George W. Bush, Yazidis & More (June 2, 2020)

By

1. President George W. Bush on the death of George Floyd

2.

3. Forbes: Will the Yazidis Survive In The Middle East?

4.

5. BBC News: Pakistan ‘blasphemy’ death row couple’s plea for freedom

6. Mirror: Foster Care in Lockdown: How coronavirus impacts some of Britain’s most vulnerable teens

7. New York Times: ‘We Need Help’: Coronavirus Fuels Racism Against Black Americans in China

8. Lee Edwards: The Enduring Example of the Tiananmen Square Massacre

9. Shocking Violations of Religious Liberty Rights

10. With schools shuttered, learning lags and students left behind, Reuters survey shows

11. COVID-19 Complicates Grieving

12. Peaceful protesters get lost in action-packed coverage

13. The Bulwark: COVID and Churches Go to the Supreme Court

14. The Role of Marriage in the Suicide Crisis

15. Crux: Around the world, bishops mark a COVID-scarred Pentecost

16.

17. Kansas City Star: Black Lives Matter protest in Wichita changed to cookout with police

18. Minneapolis community fills sidewalk with groceries after riots destroy stores

19. On this Pentecost, Christians who came to church were wary and grateful

20. Girl Scouts donate cookies to foster care families

 

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

‘Dominating’ the Streets

By
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
