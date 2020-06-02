Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: George W. Bush, Yazidis & More (June 2, 2020)

1. President George W. Bush on the death of George Floyd

This is a gastly number, but the real one is actually much, much higher. https://t.co/CzBiLlEeQ2 — Charlie Camosy (@CCamosy) June 2, 2020

3. Forbes: Will the Yazidis Survive In The Middle East?

As we pray & advocate for justice, please pray for the global church. My dear friend Pastor Emmanuel Bileya & his wife Juliana were murdered yesterday by militants while serving in Nigeria. They leave behind 8 precious children & a devastated congregation. “How long O Lord?” 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/9Gzu4izOCE — Mika Edmondson (@mika_edmondson) June 2, 2020

5. BBC News: Pakistan ‘blasphemy’ death row couple’s plea for freedom

6. Mirror: Foster Care in Lockdown: How coronavirus impacts some of Britain’s most vulnerable teens

7. New York Times: ‘We Need Help’: Coronavirus Fuels Racism Against Black Americans in China

8. Lee Edwards: The Enduring Example of the Tiananmen Square Massacre

9. Shocking Violations of Religious Liberty Rights

10. With schools shuttered, learning lags and students left behind, Reuters survey shows

11. COVID-19 Complicates Grieving

12. Peaceful protesters get lost in action-packed coverage

13. The Bulwark: COVID and Churches Go to the Supreme Court

14. The Role of Marriage in the Suicide Crisis

15. Crux: Around the world, bishops mark a COVID-scarred Pentecost

While so much attention has been given to the riots, let’s not miss that there have been hundreds of peaceful protests & rallies, filled with love and prayer. I attended one today with the @AndCampaign in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/WDMEKd8I7X — Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) June 2, 2020

17. Kansas City Star: Black Lives Matter protest in Wichita changed to cookout with police

18. Minneapolis community fills sidewalk with groceries after riots destroy stores

19. On this Pentecost, Christians who came to church were wary and grateful

20. Girl Scouts donate cookies to foster care families