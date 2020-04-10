The Corner

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today (Good Friday, 2020)

By

1. Fr. Donald Haggerty on the Seven Last Words of Christ

2. Remembering the life of Monsignor Richard Guastella, a coronavirus victim, who transformed St. Clare and Holy Rosary churches 

3. Cardinal George Pell: The Suffering We Find in Redemption

4. Fran Maier: The Triduum and Easter Joy

5. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau: Social Distancing and Human Flourishing

6. St. John Henry Newman: None Was Equal to the Weight but God 

7. Goodness, Trump politics aside, please. This is shameful, if true, St. John the Divine, via the New York Times: Plan for Cathedral Hospital Stalls Amid Concern Over Evangelical Role

8. Papal preacher says human, not economic, ‘recession’ biggest virus threat

9. David Alton: a Good Friday which for so many is a day of acute suffering – even more so for beleaguered communities in far away places. 

10. Prison chaplain volunteers to be incarcerated rather than leave inmates

11. Archbishop Aymond to bless city from the air on Good Friday

12. Quarantined With a Newborn, Alone 

13. This Singing of ‘Ave Maria’ in the Fire-Ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral Is Very Beautiful and Very 2020

14. Holy Saturday: Prayer with the Shroud of Turin

15.

16. A Call to Ordinary Heroism 

17. For Churches, Easter Is the “Super Bowl of Sundays.” This One Will Be Rough.

18. For McConnell, virus carries echo of his boyhood polio

19. 20 great questions to ask instead of “How are you doing right now?”

20. If you haven’t listened to NRI’s virus-free faith programming for these days, check them out here

 

