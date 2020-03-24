Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today (March 24, 2020)

Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose H. Gomez celebrates Sunday mass via livestream at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels after California’s governor Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented statewide “stay at home order” directing the state’s residents to hunker down in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak, March 22, 2020. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

1. This was in the morning prayer of the Liturgy of the Hours today. We may not be able to get to our houses of worship, but we still have Scripture:

Joel 2:12-13 Return to me with your whole heart,

with fasting, and weeping, and mourning;

Rend your hearts, not your garments,

and return to the Lord, your God.

For gracious and merciful is he,

slow to anger, rich in kindness,

and relenting in punishment.

2. Atlanta man installs portable washing stations for the homeless

3. Catholic team effort for quarantined Angelenos in need

Advertisement

4. Chicago Catholic Church Bells To Ring 5 Times A Day As Call To Prayer During Coronavirus Outbreak — CBS Chicago

5. Drive-in church service draws out hundreds Sunday morning

Advertisement

6. Coronavirus: the women religious on the frontlines

7. Priests fly monstrance over diocese, reflect on priestly mission

8. A Dominican Microbiologist on a Possible Coronavirus Treatment

9. Work and Family in a New Reality

10. “Grace and Anxiety: Spiritual Growth in a Time of Turmoil” — a livestreamed lecture and Q&A

11. Nursing Home Residents Sing God Bless America While in Quarantine

12. I just saw this patience worksheet for children. It might be good for any of us. (Go through the checkout process, but you won’t be charged/it won’t ask for payment.)

13. About one tiny precious life and death

14. Abortion and Coronavirus: Here’s What You Need to Know

15. Prison chaplains adapt as coronavirus limits their ministry

16. Rick Hess: Shuttering Schools is a necessary stopgap not a long-term strategy

17. Michael Gerson

The most enterprising among us interrupt our anxiety with telework (when our jobs allow), with long, socially distanced walks and with Zoom chats among friends and relatives. But this still leaves a lot of time on our hands. And the question naturally arises: Can the quiet serve some constructive purpose? Not the kind of purpose found in reorganizing your spice rack, but in living a better life. Can the silence also bring some contentment, serenity and peace?

18. Kathleen Parker: Embracing the grace of covid-19

19. Priest calls for spiritual adoption of victims dying alone of Coronavirus

Advertisement

20.

The national hero we need: The security guard of The Cowboy Museum who has been assigned to take over their Twitter account and he's running around the museum tweeting adorably https://t.co/iwxepgaWXV — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) March 24, 2020

PLUS: Some thoughts from me on these days.