Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Maria Mercador of CBS Dies of Coronavirus & More (March 30, 2020)

1. Monsey, N.Y., Stabbing Victim, Josef Neumann, Dies
2. Maria Mercador, from CBS, went to the same high school I did in Manhattan. We were on panels and things over the years together. She was lovely – a real light. And she has now died of Coronavirus.
3. Nurses Die, Doctors Fall Sick and Panic Rises on Virus Front Lines
4. Thank you, Roger Severino. (NY Times): U.S. Civil Rights Office Rejects Rationing Medical Care Based on Disability, Age
5. The AEI roadmap to recovering
6. NYTimes: Doctors Must Ration Ventilators as Coronavirus Rages. The Decisions Are Painful.
7. Pope at Mass: ‘We pray for those who remain in fear’
8. NYTimes: In Israel, a Time to Pray Amid a Health Crisis
9. Economist: In Italy, the coronavirus steals even the last farewell
10. WSJ: Priests, Rabbis, Imams Wrestle With Coronavirus Constraints
11. De Blasio threatens to permanently close places of worship that resist shutdown order
12. Italy okays weddings and baptisms, but warns church not a motive for leaving home
13. Fr. Paul Scalia: Priests without People
14. Your Brain Won’t Work As Well: Tips for Spiritual Leaders during Covid-19
15. Malaysian Queen Cooks During Pandemic
16. Let’s applaud mothers — the real key workers
17. Andrew Doran: A Modern Mendicant
18. Naomi Riley: When public sector unions are unaccountable to the public
19. Enter an Archive of 6,000 Historical Children’s Books, All Digitized and Free to Read Online
20. Lead Kindly Light on Zoom by the Notre Dame Folk Choir Alumni