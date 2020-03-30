The Corner

Culture

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Maria Mercador of CBS Dies of Coronavirus & More (March 30, 2020)

By

1. Monsey, N.Y., Stabbing Victim, Josef Neumann, Dies

2. Maria Mercador, from CBS, went to the same high school I did in Manhattan. We were on panels and things over the years together. She was lovely – a real light. And she has now died of Coronavirus.

3. Nurses Die, Doctors Fall Sick and Panic Rises on Virus Front Lines

4. Thank you, Roger Severino. (NY Times): U.S. Civil Rights Office Rejects Rationing Medical Care Based on Disability, Age

5. The AEI roadmap to recovering

6. NYTimes: Doctors Must Ration Ventilators as Coronavirus Rages. The Decisions Are Painful. 

7. Pope at Mass: ‘We pray for those who remain in fear’

8. NYTimes: In Israel, a Time to Pray Amid a Health Crisis

9. Economist: In Italy, the coronavirus steals even the last farewell

10. WSJ: Priests, Rabbis, Imams Wrestle With Coronavirus Constraints

11. De Blasio threatens to permanently close places of worship that resist shutdown order

12. Italy okays weddings and baptisms, but warns church not a motive for leaving home

13. Fr. Paul Scalia: Priests without People

14. Your Brain Won’t Work As Well: Tips for Spiritual Leaders during Covid-19

15. Malaysian Queen Cooks During Pandemic

16. Let’s applaud mothers — the real key workers

17. Andrew Doran: A Modern Mendicant

18. Naomi Riley: When public sector unions are unaccountable to the public

19. Enter an Archive of 6,000 Historical Children’s Books, All Digitized and Free to Read Online

Comments

20. Lead Kindly Light on Zoom by the Notre Dame Folk Choir Alumni

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Goodbye, Green New Deal

By
What will happen next with the coronavirus epidemic is unknown, but it seems certain to claim one very high-profile victim: the so-called Green New Deal. Good riddance. The current crisis in the U.S. economy is, in miniature but concentrated form, precisely what the Left has in mind in response to climate ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Goodbye, Green New Deal

By
What will happen next with the coronavirus epidemic is unknown, but it seems certain to claim one very high-profile victim: the so-called Green New Deal. Good riddance. The current crisis in the U.S. economy is, in miniature but concentrated form, precisely what the Left has in mind in response to climate ... Read More
Elections

Will Biden Live Up to His Own Principles?

By
In the midst of the Democrats’ campaign to deny Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court, Lawfare’s editor in chief, Benjamin Wittes, took to the pages of The Atlantic to argue that traditional concepts of due process were not applicable under the circumstances. Justice, he wrote, was merely an ... Read More
Elections

Will Biden Live Up to His Own Principles?

By
In the midst of the Democrats’ campaign to deny Brett Kavanaugh confirmation to the Supreme Court, Lawfare’s editor in chief, Benjamin Wittes, took to the pages of The Atlantic to argue that traditional concepts of due process were not applicable under the circumstances. Justice, he wrote, was merely an ... Read More