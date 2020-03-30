Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Maria Mercador of CBS Dies of Coronavirus & More (March 30, 2020)

1. Monsey, N.Y., Stabbing Victim, Josef Neumann, Dies

2. Maria Mercador, from CBS, went to the same high school I did in Manhattan. We were on panels and things over the years together. She was lovely – a real light. And she has now died of Coronavirus.

3. Nurses Die, Doctors Fall Sick and Panic Rises on Virus Front Lines

Advertisement

4. Thank you, Roger Severino. (NY Times): U.S. Civil Rights Office Rejects Rationing Medical Care Based on Disability, Age

5. The AEI roadmap to recovering

Advertisement

6. NYTimes: Doctors Must Ration Ventilators as Coronavirus Rages. The Decisions Are Painful.

7. Pope at Mass: ‘We pray for those who remain in fear’

8. NYTimes: In Israel, a Time to Pray Amid a Health Crisis

9. Economist: In Italy, the coronavirus steals even the last farewell

10. WSJ: Priests, Rabbis, Imams Wrestle With Coronavirus Constraints

11. De Blasio threatens to permanently close places of worship that resist shutdown order

12. Italy okays weddings and baptisms, but warns church not a motive for leaving home

13. Fr. Paul Scalia: Priests without People

14. Your Brain Won’t Work As Well: Tips for Spiritual Leaders during Covid-19

15. Malaysian Queen Cooks During Pandemic

16. Let’s applaud mothers — the real key workers

Advertisement

17. Andrew Doran: A Modern Mendicant

18. Naomi Riley: When public sector unions are unaccountable to the public

19. Enter an Archive of 6,000 Historical Children’s Books, All Digitized and Free to Read Online

20. Lead Kindly Light on Zoom by the Notre Dame Folk Choir Alumni