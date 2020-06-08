Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Murders in Chicago & More (June 8, 2020)

1. 27 killed, some burned alive in jihadi attacks on predominantly Christian villages in Mali

2. Chicago Sun Times: 18 murders in 24 hours: Inside the most violent day in 60 years in Chicago:

In a city with an international reputation for crime — where 900 murders per year were common in the early 1990s — it was the most violent weekend in Chicago’s modern history, stretching police resources that were already thin because of protests and looting.”

3. Kapil Komireddi: Show no mercy: The tragedy in Xinjiang:

Beijing isn’t simply detaining people to scare them into submission: it is torturing them in order to break them from within. Its objective is not only to obtain political subjugation. It is also to achieve psychological debilitation — to efface from the mental makeup of the Turkic people of Xinjiang their sense of themselves. The leaders of the so-called Muslim world have said nothing about the worst sustained atrocities against a Muslim population in the 21st century. Last year, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Pakistan — countries that 12 years ago erupted in rage and initiated a boycott of Danish goods because a privately owned newspaper in Denmark had published a cartoon — rushed to China’s defence after Western diplomats rebuked it for putting a million Muslims in concentration camps.”

4. Jeanne Mancini: Beware the dangerous push to expand telemedicine abortions:

Billed as safe and effective by the abortion industry, chemical abortion is arguably much harder on women’s health than surgical abortion — and there’s certainly less medical oversight. A study out of Finland showed that women are four times more likely to suffer severe complications as a result of chemical abortion than they are as a result of surgical abortion.

5. Public Discourse: Expanding Euthanasia during the Pandemic:

It seems particularly disturbing to imagine legalizing euthanasia in this moment, let alone expanding access to euthanasia if it is already legal. Even so, this is precisely what is underway in Canada.”

6. Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Stalks Large Families in Rural America

9. George Floyd’s death shows need for ‘sanctity of life’ police training, researcher says:

Chuck Wexler (execute director of the Police Executive Research Forum): “This unfortunate video in Minneapolis will be a ‘training video,’ in the sense that they will ask officers to look at [the video], and then say, ‘Pick this apart. Tell me what happened here. Tell me what should have happened.’ That’s what’s different today— there’s a sense that we need to learn from these situations.

10. Aaron Kheriaty: Police Brutality and the Suicide of Revolutionary Violence:

Though they disavow the past, revolutionaries nevertheless have their own mythology. After Marx the recurring symbolic motif has been that of completing the unfinished business of 1789: consider the looted Target shopping carts piled up like Jacobin barricades in Minneapolis.

11. Robert Cardinal Sarah: The Materialistic Civilization That Now Prevails in the West Has Consequences:

There is a great risk that Christians may become idolaters if they lose the meaning of silence. Our words inebriate us; they confine us to what is created. Bewitched and imprisoned by the noise of human speech, we run the risk of designing worship to our specifications, a god in our own image. Words bring with them the temptation of the golden calf! Only silence leads man beyond words, to the mystery, to worship in spirit and in truth. Silence is a form of mystagogy; it brings us into the mystery without spoiling it.

12. Philip Kosloski: How division is a primary tactic of the devil

15. Yuval Levin: Tribalism Comes for Pandemic Science:

Our polarized political culture has reflexively approached the pandemic as just another culture-war drama of this sort — demanding that we each prove our loyalty to our team and express exasperated outrage at the other.

17. Staff working hard to protect seniors at Catholic nursing homes during pandemic

18. Terry Teachout: Fill up empty spaces— with music

19. Pandemic Can’t Keep 3 St. Louis Kids From Their Forever Home

20. Elizabeth Dias: The Last Anointing