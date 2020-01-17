The Corner

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Nigeria, Surrogacy, Foster Care & More (January 17, 2020)

It’s a little longer today, because I haven’t gotten to posting one in a few days . . .

1. 4 Nigerian seminarians abducted while on seminary grounds

2. Turkish airstrikes target Yazidi areas recovering from ISIS genocide

3. A surrogate dies in California, leaving behind a grieving family

4. Malka Groden in Mosaic: Why Orthodox Jews Have Been Hesitant to Adopt Outside Their Community, and Why They Shouldn’t Be

5. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Do You Need Empathy to Be a Good Foster Parent?

6. Georgia governor to unveil foster care overhaul

7. Iowa Woman Honored For Fostering More Than 600 Children

8. Hawaii child who starved to death was repeatedly returned to alleged abusers, records show

9.

10.  Foster Care Adoptions Reach Record High

11. 86-year-old man teaches himself to knit so he can give 300 hats to premature babies

12. Growing number of stay-at-home parents need family-friendly policies

13. Robert P. George asks the Attorney General to Address the Pornography Epidemic

14. State of contradiction: Progressive family culture, traditional family structure in California

15. Fr. Raymond de Souza: Pope Francis, Pope Emeritus Benedict and the ‘Secret Magisterium’

16.In The Atlantic: The Court Case That Could Finally Take Down Antiquated Anti-Catholic Laws

17. The silly smear of Bill Barr as an agent of a ‘Catholic cult’

18. Christina Hoff Sommers on her friend Roger Scruton

19. Douglas Murray: Roger Scruton kept the light of conservative philosophy burning in dark times. We owe it to him to follow his example

20. A worthwhile conversation with Princeton’s Margarita Mooney

Plus: An interview I did with Mustafa Akoyl, from Turkey, currently at CATO, about religious freedom, the Middle East, and much more

I’ll be signing books next week right by Catholic University in D.C. as the March for Lifers descend on the place:

