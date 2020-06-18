Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Open the Schools & More (June 18, 2020)

1. Hartford Courant: New data show COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut nursing homes represented 80% of all deaths over past week

2. N.J. doesn’t have the ability to hold nursing homes accountable for thousands of avoidable deaths

3.

Nursing home residents unavailable for comment https://t.co/iPLTRvJsAT — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) June 17, 2020

4. Reuters: U.S. emergency trafficking hotline says calls spiked under lockdown

Advertisement

5. This Family Lost Everything. A Catholic School Rescued Them. Now It’s Gone, Too.

Advertisement

6. Naomi Schaefer Riley: America Needs to Open the Schools

7.

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI left the Vatican today to fly to Regensburg, Germany, to be with his brother, Georg, who is sick. According to the press office, he will stay in Germany "for as long as necessary." pic.twitter.com/52556uh9VW — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) June 18, 2020

8. Russell Moore: Just How Secular Should America Be?

9. Daily Mail: Chinese woman gives birth to boy from a frozen embryo 10 years after his twin brother was born

10. Notre Dame Law School establishes Religious Liberty Clinic

11.

This is the kind amazing push we need at the local level…that will hopefully spread to other states…and also to the federal level. #ResistThrowawayCulture https://t.co/0qM8p2p5HY — Charlie Camosy (@CCamosy) June 18, 2020

12. Arthur C. Brooks: Sit With Negative Emotions, Don’t Push Them Away

13. This Father’s Day, Let’s Thank the Men Who Step Up When Dad Isn’t There

14. In a Bronx shelter, friars and homeless have weathered the coronavirus quarantine together

15. Farmers come together to feed those in need

16. Sheriff’s deputy shares note left by black women after random act of kindness

17.

“Art, while it is productive in its essence, always supposes a moment of contemplation.” Jacques Maritain — Jason West (@jwest_edm) June 18, 2020

18. Mom of Carlo Acutis says son led her back to the Catholic faith

19. Vera Lynn, Singer Whose Wartime Ballads Lifted Britain, Dies at 103