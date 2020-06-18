The Corner

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Open the Schools & More (June 18, 2020)

1. Hartford Courant: New data show COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut nursing homes represented 80% of all deaths over past week

2. N.J. doesn’t have the ability to hold nursing homes accountable for thousands of avoidable deaths

3.

4. Reuters: U.S. emergency trafficking hotline says calls spiked under lockdown

5. This Family Lost Everything. A Catholic School Rescued Them. Now It’s Gone, Too.

6. Naomi Schaefer Riley: America Needs to Open the Schools

7.

8. Russell Moore: Just How Secular Should America Be?

9. Daily Mail: Chinese woman gives birth to boy from a frozen embryo 10 years after his twin brother was born

10. Notre Dame Law School establishes Religious Liberty Clinic

11.

12. Arthur C. Brooks: Sit With Negative Emotions, Don’t Push Them Away

13. This Father’s Day, Let’s Thank the Men Who Step Up When Dad Isn’t There

14. In a Bronx shelter, friars and homeless have weathered the coronavirus quarantine together

15. Farmers come together to feed those in need

16. Sheriff’s deputy shares note left by black women after random act of kindness

17.

18. Mom of Carlo Acutis says son led her back to the Catholic faith

19. Vera Lynn, Singer Whose Wartime Ballads Lifted Britain, Dies at 103

White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
