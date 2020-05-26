Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Our Future & the Elderly & More (May 26, 2020)

Will you join the foster-care discussion the National Review Institute and Sheen Center for Thought & Culture are co-sponsoring tomorrow about the upcoming movie, The Ride?
1. Chicago Sun-Times: Our national shame: COVID-19 in nursing homes
2.
More coverage of this and less coverage of beaches please. https://t.co/8UbNO6FvFP
— Daniel Darling (@dandarling) May 26, 2020
3. Sant’eGidio: THERE IS NO FUTURE WITHOUT THE ELDERLY. Appeal to re-humanize our societies.
4. New York Times: On a Scottish Isle, Nursing Home Deaths Expose a Covid-19 Scandal
5. Star Tribune: Despite deadly toll, Minnesota nursing home residents with COVID-19 still sharing rooms
6. Atlanta Journal Constitution: Guatemalan detained by ICE in Georgia dies of coronavirus
7. Wall Street Journal: As the Coronavirus Lockdown Eases, Italy Confronts an Epidemic of Poverty
8. Jennifer Lahl: Babies for Sale
9. The Next Pandemic: Homesickness
10. Jonathan Haidt on the Pandemic and America’s Polarization
11. Church, don’t let Coronavirus divide you
12. Luma Simms: What Does Conservatism Mean After The Iraq War?
14. (Notre Dame president) Fr. John Jenkins: Why Science Alone Could Not Tell Us Whether to Reopen Notre Dame
15. New York Times: A 96-Year-Old Veteran Was Near Death. Then He Met His Social Worker.
16. Catholic blues legend takes a ‘train bound for heaven’ in new album
17. A 10-year-old girl has sent more than 1,500 art kits to kids in foster care and homeless shelters during the coronavirus pandemic
18. Letters in the Time of Covid: Reviving a practice at odds with everything around us
19. It’s My 100th Birthday. It’s Been Quite a Century.
20. Historians: Women Invented Grilling To Trick Men Into Cooking
Plus: I mentioned tomorrow’s foster-care discussion. We’ll have another, with the Catholic Information Center, on Thursday night. Details here.