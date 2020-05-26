The Corner

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Our Future & the Elderly & More (May 26, 2020)

Will you join the foster-care discussion the National Review Institute and Sheen Center for Thought & Culture are co-sponsoring tomorrow about the upcoming movie, The Ride?


1. Chicago Sun-Times: Our national shame: COVID-19 in nursing homes

2.

3. Sant’eGidio: THERE IS NO FUTURE WITHOUT THE ELDERLY. Appeal to re-humanize our societies.

4. New York Times: On a Scottish Isle, Nursing Home Deaths Expose a Covid-19 Scandal

5. Star Tribune: Despite deadly toll, Minnesota nursing home residents with COVID-19 still sharing rooms

6. Atlanta Journal Constitution: Guatemalan detained by ICE in Georgia dies of coronavirus

7. Wall Street Journal: As the Coronavirus Lockdown Eases, Italy Confronts an Epidemic of Poverty

8. Jennifer Lahl: Babies for Sale

9. The Next Pandemic: Homesickness

10. Jonathan Haidt on the Pandemic and America’s Polarization

11. Church, don’t let Coronavirus divide you

12. Luma Simms: What Does Conservatism Mean After The Iraq War?

13. On losing Kramerbooks

14. (Notre Dame president) Fr. John Jenkins: Why Science Alone Could Not Tell Us Whether to Reopen Notre Dame

15. New York Times: A 96-Year-Old Veteran Was Near Death. Then He Met His Social Worker.

16. Catholic blues legend takes a ‘train bound for heaven’ in new album

17. A 10-year-old girl has sent more than 1,500 art kits to kids in foster care and homeless shelters during the coronavirus pandemic

18. Letters in the Time of Covid: Reviving a practice at odds with everything around us

19. It’s My 100th Birthday. It’s Been Quite a Century.

20. Historians: Women Invented Grilling To Trick Men Into Cooking

Plus: I mentioned tomorrow’s foster-care discussion. We’ll have another, with the Catholic Information Center, on Thursday night. Details here.

The League of Morons

Let's look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It'll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
Let’s look back at the two and a half years when the greatest country on earth went crazy. What was that all about? How did it happen? How could so much have happened based on so little? Did we learn anything? It’ll take a keenly observant artist to put it all in perspective. Fortunately two artists have ... Read More
Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Pledge

Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Biden is pledging not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. As I note in my Bloomberg Opinion column, Democratic proposals to increase income taxes keep getting narrower in scope. In 1993, President Bill Clinton and a Democratic Congress raised income taxes on households making more than ... Read More
Science, Coronavirus, and Notre Dame

A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
A few weeks back, the University of Notre Dame outlined its plan for reopening campus in the fall, detailing the way in which the administration hopes to bring students back to South Bend to resume in-person classes. Like the overwhelming majority of colleges and universities in the U.S., Notre Dame shifted all ... Read More
How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China's rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing's outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China's foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
Is Biden Lying about Taxes?

A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More
A number of commenters to this post raise the possibility that Biden is lying when he says he won't raise taxes on households making less than $400,000. He might be. Maybe as president he would propose a tax increase on people making more than that, watch congressional Democrats lower the threshold, and then say ... Read More