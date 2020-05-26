Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Our Future & the Elderly & More (May 26, 2020)

Will you join the foster-care discussion the National Review Institute and Sheen Center for Thought & Culture are co-sponsoring tomorrow about the upcoming movie, The Ride?



1. Chicago Sun-Times: Our national shame: COVID-19 in nursing homes

More coverage of this and less coverage of beaches please. https://t.co/8UbNO6FvFP — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) May 26, 2020

3. Sant’eGidio: THERE IS NO FUTURE WITHOUT THE ELDERLY. Appeal to re-humanize our societies.

4. New York Times: On a Scottish Isle, Nursing Home Deaths Expose a Covid-19 Scandal

5. Star Tribune: Despite deadly toll, Minnesota nursing home residents with COVID-19 still sharing rooms

6. Atlanta Journal Constitution: Guatemalan detained by ICE in Georgia dies of coronavirus

7. Wall Street Journal: As the Coronavirus Lockdown Eases, Italy Confronts an Epidemic of Poverty

8. Jennifer Lahl: Babies for Sale

9. The Next Pandemic: Homesickness

10. Jonathan Haidt on the Pandemic and America’s Polarization

11. Church, don’t let Coronavirus divide you

12. Luma Simms: What Does Conservatism Mean After The Iraq War?

13. On losing Kramerbooks

14. (Notre Dame president) Fr. John Jenkins: Why Science Alone Could Not Tell Us Whether to Reopen Notre Dame

15. New York Times: A 96-Year-Old Veteran Was Near Death. Then He Met His Social Worker.

16. Catholic blues legend takes a ‘train bound for heaven’ in new album

17. A 10-year-old girl has sent more than 1,500 art kits to kids in foster care and homeless shelters during the coronavirus pandemic

18. Letters in the Time of Covid: Reviving a practice at odds with everything around us

19. It’s My 100th Birthday. It’s Been Quite a Century.

20. Historians: Women Invented Grilling To Trick Men Into Cooking

Plus: I mentioned tomorrow’s foster-care discussion. We’ll have another, with the Catholic Information Center, on Thursday night. Details here.