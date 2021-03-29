Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Palm Sunday Violence, Child Abuse, Beverly Cleary & More

1. Suicide Bombing Wounds 20 People During Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia

2. A reminder that Holy Week is prime time for anti-Christian violence

3. China Imposes Sanctions on Leading British Catholic Human Rights Campaigner Lord Alton

4. Business standing up to China

5. Myanmar coup: Boy cries over coffin of his friend, 13, who was shot dead by soldiers as they fled

6. ‘My son fears he will be murdered’: Father of blasphemy row RE teacher says he can never return to his old life after death threats over Prophet Muhammad lesson – and says school has thrown him under a bus

7. Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet

8. David and Nancy French: ‘They Aren’t Who You Think They Are’: The inside story of how Kanakuk—one of America’s largest Christian camps—enabled horrific abuse.

9. Gallup: U.S. Church Membership Falls Below Majority for First Time

10. How a Dangerous, Unnecessary, Uncalled-for Mandate in California Affects You

11. Big Tech Censors Religion, Too

12. Stephanie Slade: Cultural Anxieties, Not Economic Woes, Drove the Trump Train

13.

Didn't see this when it appeared last summer. A cry from the heart from a recent university grad who took the trouble to step back and reflect critically on what was happening to her in her academic program. A thoughtful reflection, well worth reading.https://t.co/bstJjmuKbk

— Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) March 29, 2021