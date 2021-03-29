Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Palm Sunday Violence, Child Abuse, Beverly Cleary & More

1. Suicide Bombing Wounds 20 People During Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia
2. A reminder that Holy Week is prime time for anti-Christian violence
3. China Imposes Sanctions on Leading British Catholic Human Rights Campaigner Lord Alton
4. Business standing up to China
5. Myanmar coup: Boy cries over coffin of his friend, 13, who was shot dead by soldiers as they fled
6. ‘My son fears he will be murdered’: Father of blasphemy row RE teacher says he can never return to his old life after death threats over Prophet Muhammad lesson – and says school has thrown him under a bus
7. Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet
8. David and Nancy French: ‘They Aren’t Who You Think They Are’: The inside story of how Kanakuk—one of America’s largest Christian camps—enabled horrific abuse.
9. Gallup: U.S. Church Membership Falls Below Majority for First Time
10. How a Dangerous, Unnecessary, Uncalled-for Mandate in California Affects You
11. Big Tech Censors Religion, Too
12. Stephanie Slade: Cultural Anxieties, Not Economic Woes, Drove the Trump Train
13.
Didn't see this when it appeared last summer. A cry from the heart from a recent university grad who took the trouble to step back and reflect critically on what was happening to her in her academic program. A thoughtful reflection, well worth reading.https://t.co/bstJjmuKbk
— Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) March 29, 2021
14. Robert VerBruggen: Even Denmark’s Welfare State Can’t Make Life Fair
15.
Mural of 150,000 hand-drawn hearts is being painted on wall opposite Houses of Parliament to remember victims of the Covid pandemic https://t.co/l9u2ddYKeN
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 29, 2021
16. James Poulos: Imagine All the People: How the fantasies of the TV era created the disaster of social media
17. Beverly Cleary, America’s Sage of Childhood
18. Funeral Mass for Officer Eric Talley
19. Boy born with 2% of his brain has made a remarkable recovery
20. Heather King: Where’s God in an existential desert?