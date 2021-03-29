The Corner

Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Palm Sunday Violence, Child Abuse, Beverly Cleary & More

1. Suicide Bombing Wounds 20 People During Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia

2. A reminder that Holy Week is prime time for anti-Christian violence

3. China Imposes Sanctions on Leading British Catholic Human Rights Campaigner Lord Alton

4. Business standing up to China

5. Myanmar coup: Boy cries over coffin of his friend, 13, who was shot dead by soldiers as they fled

6. ‘My son fears he will be murdered’: Father of blasphemy row RE teacher says he can never return to his old life after death threats over Prophet Muhammad lesson – and says school has thrown him under a bus

7. Pandemic masks ongoing child abuse crisis as cases plummet

8. David and Nancy French: ‘They Aren’t Who You Think They Are’: The inside story of how Kanakuk—one of America’s largest Christian camps—enabled horrific abuse.

9. Gallup: U.S. Church Membership Falls Below Majority for First Time

10. How a Dangerous, Unnecessary, Uncalled-for Mandate in California Affects You

11. Big Tech Censors Religion, Too

12. Stephanie Slade: Cultural Anxieties, Not Economic Woes, Drove the Trump Train

13.

14. Robert VerBruggen: Even Denmark’s Welfare State Can’t Make Life Fair

 15.

16. James Poulos: Imagine All the People: How the fantasies of the TV era created the disaster of social media

17. Beverly Cleary, America’s Sage of Childhood

18. Funeral Mass for Officer Eric Talley

19. Boy born with 2% of his brain has made a remarkable recovery

20. Heather King: Where’s God in an existential desert?

