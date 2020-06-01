Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Police and Actual Protesters Pray & More (June 1, 2020)

1. ABC News: ‘Just relax’: George Floyd’s brother condemns violent protesters
2. Brian Butler: I’m a CEO, a retired Army officer and a black man
3.
Our Sisters in Chicago are all safe, but our bookcenter was broken into and looted last night during the riots.
Please pray for our Sisters.
And pray for peace. pic.twitter.com/Wzmkfpry6j
— Sister Bethany, fsp (@SrBethanyFSP) May 31, 2020
4. Fr. Raymond J. de Souza: Don’t think abusive and wrongful arrests are just a U.S. problem
5.
6,000 miles away in a war zone https://t.co/IvsPC5tUkb
— Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) June 1, 2020
6.
When a human rights lawyer throws a molotov cocktail at a police car, but it just fizzles out on the dashboard, you have to wonder what they're teaching in human rights school these days. https://t.co/5pYlhfN4IP
— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) June 1, 2020
7.WSJ: Hong Kong Police Ban Tiananmen Massacre Vigil
8. USA Today: ‘Very encouraging’: Spain reports no coronavirus deaths in 24-hour period
9. Reuters: New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
10. Reuters: India’s coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown
11. Kay Hymowitz: The Human Network
12. NY Daily News: ‘I just miss him:’ Coronavirus pandemic prolongs NYC mom’s fight to regain custody of toddler in foster care
13. Supreme Court decision could affect abortion debate in America
14. Dr. Leonard Sax: Living with Uncertainty
15.
“COVID-19 has killed at least 11,000 to 12,000 nursing-home and assisted-living residents in New York, nearly double what the state admits to.And as the deaths mount, so have the lies and cover-ups.”We want answers and an investigation @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/hGiIkQQig1
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 30, 2020
16. Andrew McCarthy: It wasn’t just religious liberty that Chief Justice Roberts strangled
17. Babylon Bee: Powerful: Protestors Spell Out ‘Love’ With Burning Homes And Businesses
18.
“Justice, therefore, can be understood as the virtue of a community, the harmony of all the souls that form it.” One Reading Well, page 70 —@KSPrior pic.twitter.com/9U7zAl1OlG
— Rebeka Watson (@RebekaWatson) June 1, 2020
19.
Protesters pray with police officers in Lexington, Kentucky @ryanhermens
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2020
20. A Pentecost homily from Pope Francis