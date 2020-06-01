Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Police and Actual Protesters Pray & More (June 1, 2020)

1. ABC News: ‘Just relax’: George Floyd’s brother condemns violent protesters

2. Brian Butler: I’m a CEO, a retired Army officer and a black man

3.

Our Sisters in Chicago are all safe, but our bookcenter was broken into and looted last night during the riots.

Please pray for our Sisters.

And pray for peace. pic.twitter.com/Wzmkfpry6j — Sister Bethany, fsp (@SrBethanyFSP) May 31, 2020

4. Fr. Raymond J. de Souza: Don’t think abusive and wrongful arrests are just a U.S. problem

Advertisement

5.

6,000 miles away in a war zone https://t.co/IvsPC5tUkb — Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) June 1, 2020

6.

When a human rights lawyer throws a molotov cocktail at a police car, but it just fizzles out on the dashboard, you have to wonder what they're teaching in human rights school these days. https://t.co/5pYlhfN4IP — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) June 1, 2020

7.WSJ: Hong Kong Police Ban Tiananmen Massacre Vigil

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. USA Today: ‘Very encouraging’: Spain reports no coronavirus deaths in 24-hour period

9. Reuters: New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says

10. Reuters: India’s coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown

11. Kay Hymowitz: The Human Network

12. NY Daily News: ‘I just miss him:’ Coronavirus pandemic prolongs NYC mom’s fight to regain custody of toddler in foster care

13. Supreme Court decision could affect abortion debate in America

14. Dr. Leonard Sax: Living with Uncertainty

15.

“COVID-19 has killed at least 11,000 to 12,000 nursing-home and assisted-living residents in New York, nearly double what the state admits to.And as the deaths mount, so have the lies and cover-ups.”We want answers and an investigation ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ https://t.co/hGiIkQQig1 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 30, 2020

16. Andrew McCarthy: It wasn’t just religious liberty that Chief Justice Roberts strangled

17. Babylon Bee: Powerful: Protestors Spell Out ‘Love’ With Burning Homes And Businesses

18.

“Justice, therefore, can be understood as the virtue of a community, the harmony of all the souls that form it.” One Reading Well, page 70 —@KSPrior pic.twitter.com/9U7zAl1OlG — Rebeka Watson (@RebekaWatson) June 1, 2020

19.

Protesters pray with police officers in Lexington, Kentucky @ryanhermens pic.twitter.com/zs2tgBDsK6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2020

20. A Pentecost homily from Pope Francis