Twenty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Protecting Life in Coronavirus Times & More (March 25, 2020)

1. Italian doctors: Staff overwhelmed during pandemic; model must change

2. Hospitals trying to figure out how they would ration ventilators as Coronavirus cases rise in New York

3. Letter from the trenches (Amedeo Capetti, MD, infectious diseases expert and consultant to the WHO)

4. “The coronavirus in Venezuela—‘a difficult moment and a trial’”

5. ‘Gospel of life’ needed now more than ever, pope says

6. Helen Alvare: John Paul II’s ‘Evangelium Vitae’ Gave a Voice to Those Promoting Respect for Life

7. Pew: In U.S., Decline of Christianity Continues at Rapid Pace

I wonder if closed churches contribute to this or this time of challenge starts to reverse it?

8. States differ on exempting worship from coronavirus closures

9. This seems a bit much: Virginia governor makes attending church a criminal offense

10. A two-day digital summit on March 26 & 27 for churches and church leaders responding to COVID-19

11. California teen gives out more than 150 coronavirus sanitation kits to the homeless. Now she wants you to help her distribute more. 

12. Bishop Robert Barron: The coronavirus and sitting quietly in a room alone

13. ‘Disaster waiting to happen’: Thousands of inmates released as jails and prisons face coronavirus threat

14. 15 Things You Can Do To Help Others During the Covid-19 Outbreak

15. When Coronavirus and Moral Relativism Collide

16. Massive Coronavirus Testing Is the Way to Help Save the Economy

17. Strangest news of the day? (Though I’m certain there is competition)

18. Like this:

 

19. NOCHI (New Orleans Hospitality and Culinary Institute) Is Hosting Online Cooking Classes Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak | Southern Living

20. If you don’t already follow Robby George on Twitter, you really want to:

PLUS: I mentioned these Quarantine Lectures that are starting up Thursday night from the Dominican friars at the Thomistic Institute. I’ve signed up and have no doubt they will be worthwhile.

And that Cardinal O’Malley retreat continues tonight

Today is the feast of the Annunciation on the Catholic calendar — nine months to December 25. What on earth will life look like then? Well, the Incarnation will still be real. Today seems well-timed, in a Providential-care kind of way. Here’s Sting’s “Gabriel’s Message”:

