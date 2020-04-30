The Corner

Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Sudan, Ethical COVID-19 Vaccine & More (April 30, 2020)

1. In a Victory for Women in Sudan, Female Genital Mutilation Is Outlawed

A victory for humanity

2. Victims of Communism Day 2019

3. On the Ethical Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

4.

5. Coronavirus: Putting priesthood on hold to return to medicine

6. Local priests care for the dying during coronavirus pandemic

7. The Angel of Dachau: Pope Francis declares concentration camp priest a martyr

8. Is It Ethically Defensible for the Church to Suspend Public Masses?

9. Since ‘Man Does Not Live on Physical Bread Alone’, State Allowed Masses to Never Be Interrupted in Latvia (With Restrictions)

10. Time to Unlock the Churches

11. Promise and peril: The history of American religiosity and its recent decline

12. An ‘Un-distancing’ Pandemic Proposal for Fathers and Daughters

13. No, We Don’t Need To Foster A Culture Of Snitching To Stay Safe

14.

15. Therapeutic Holding (The Journal of Palliative Care)

16.  A webinar Friday on dealing with the emotions of these days, from a palliative-care doctor at Stanford

17.

 

18. Potential postulants wait and see as COVID puts convent plans in question 

19. A clever song and video by two talent young women

20. Introvert Misses Good Old Days When People Didn’t Video Call Him All The Time

PLUS: Catholic Family Conference this weekend I’m speaking at

The Sisters of Life had to move their virtual gala to Friday at 8 p.m. NY time. Sign up here.

