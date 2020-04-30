Twenty Things that Caught My Eye Today: Sudan, Ethical COVID-19 Vaccine & More (April 30, 2020)

1. In a Victory for Women in Sudan, Female Genital Mutilation Is Outlawed

A victory for humanity

2. Victims of Communism Day 2019

3. On the Ethical Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

New data from @pewresearch:

– 24% of Americans say their faith has grown stronger as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

– 2% say their faith has grown weaker.

— Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 30, 2020

5. Coronavirus: Putting priesthood on hold to return to medicine

6. Local priests care for the dying during coronavirus pandemic

7. The Angel of Dachau: Pope Francis declares concentration camp priest a martyr

8. Is It Ethically Defensible for the Church to Suspend Public Masses?

9. Since ‘Man Does Not Live on Physical Bread Alone’, State Allowed Masses to Never Be Interrupted in Latvia (With Restrictions)

10. Time to Unlock the Churches

11. Promise and peril: The history of American religiosity and its recent decline

12. An ‘Un-distancing’ Pandemic Proposal for Fathers and Daughters

13. No, We Don’t Need To Foster A Culture Of Snitching To Stay Safe

I have long argued that norms of civil discourse are basic to a well-functioning and just society. I am often criticized for this, on the grounds that norms of civility do nothing more than uphold unjust power structures. — Jennifer A. Frey (@jennfrey) April 30, 2020

15. Therapeutic Holding (The Journal of Palliative Care)

16. A webinar Friday on dealing with the emotions of these days, from a palliative-care doctor at Stanford

One of Becket's own will be arguing before #SCOTUS on May 11. Instead of feeling cheated to be missing out on the grandeur of the Supreme Court courtroom, @ericrassbach said, "I get to be a footnote in history." @washingtonpost @scotusreporter https://t.co/wLux8gvg0a — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) April 30, 2020

18. Potential postulants wait and see as COVID puts convent plans in question

19. A clever song and video by two talent young women

20. Introvert Misses Good Old Days When People Didn’t Video Call Him All The Time

