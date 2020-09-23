Twenty-Two Things That Caught my Eye Today: 30 Days for Life, Adoption & More (September 23, 2020)

1. 40 Days for Life begins today

40 Days for Life begins today! Join us in your community through November 1 and save lives from the devastation of abortion. Find a prayer vigil near you: https://t.co/CsSLDkrYYB — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) September 23, 2020

Pray for the end to abortion and for healing and conversions from wherever you are.

2. Frank Rocca in the WSJ: Vatican Pushes Against Growing Acceptance of Euthanasia

The document from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is here.

3. Loneliness During the COVID-19 Pandemic | Institute for Family Studies

Can confirm for my younger followers that if you marry and have children YOU WILL NEVER BE LONELY AGAIN. NEVER. NEVER. NEVER. https://t.co/kgw3brLc3p — SamuelGoldman (@SWGoldman) September 23, 2020

5. Charlie Camosy: Is Judge Barrett’s ‘kingdom of God’ different from Obama’s?

6.

Question. Do any of these Catholics believe what Pope Francis believes about abortion, marriage, and gender ideology? https://t.co/qbQm1rkgKA — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) September 23, 2020

7. Pope Francis blesses bell that will ring out in defense of unborn

8.

Dear Parents If you have kids or children with any type of disabilities My love message to you I be thinking of your kids and children I know this is tough I love you very much please tell them that my love is with them Love you parents ❤️ — Tank Schottle (@TankSchottle) September 23, 2020

9. Dan Darling: Christians Were Built for This Moment

10. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput: God Never Loses

11. Fr. James Bradley: Say What You Mean; Mean What You Pray

12. Dan Mahoney reviewing Rod Dreher’s new book — Affirming Reality by Rejecting the Lie

13. John Tierney: The Moral Case for Reopening Schools—Without Masks

14. Changing women’s lives in prison

15. Podcast on race and transracial adoption with my friends Naomi Riley and Malka Groden, and AEI’s Ian Rowe

16. An adoption announcement:

17. John J. Miller: An American president’s heretical Bible

18. I haven’t listened to this yet, but am very curious:

A fun and lively disagreement over the cultural reaction to #cutiesnetflix (including that GREAT take by @davidfrum 😍) https://t.co/ubp3rxren5 — Danielle Crittenden (@DCrittenden1) September 23, 2020

19. Terry Teachout in the WSJ: An Art Museum Sells Its Soul

20. Fr. Roger Landry: Living the Gospel in Truth and Spiritual Poverty

21. 12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today

22. Patricia Heaton warns Christian followers about an ‘onslaught’ of ignorance as Supreme Court debate looms

23.