Twenty-Two Things That Caught my Eye Today: 30 Days for Life, Adoption & More (September 23, 2020)

1. 40 Days for Life begins today
40 Days for Life begins today! Join us in your community through November 1 and save lives from the devastation of abortion. Find a prayer vigil near you: https://t.co/CsSLDkrYYB
Pray for the end to abortion and for healing and conversions from wherever you are.
2. Frank Rocca in the WSJ: Vatican Pushes Against Growing Acceptance of Euthanasia
The document from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is here.
3. Loneliness During the COVID-19 Pandemic | Institute for Family Studies
Can confirm for my younger followers that if you marry and have children YOU WILL NEVER BE LONELY AGAIN. NEVER. NEVER. NEVER. https://t.co/kgw3brLc3p
5. Charlie Camosy: Is Judge Barrett’s ‘kingdom of God’ different from Obama’s?
Question. Do any of these Catholics believe what Pope Francis believes about abortion, marriage, and gender ideology? https://t.co/qbQm1rkgKA
7. Pope Francis blesses bell that will ring out in defense of unborn
Dear Parents
If you have kids or children with any type of disabilities
My love message to you
I be thinking of your kids and children I know this is tough I love you very much please tell them that my love is with them
Love you parents ❤️
9. Dan Darling: Christians Were Built for This Moment
10. Archbishop Charles J. Chaput: God Never Loses
11. Fr. James Bradley: Say What You Mean; Mean What You Pray
12. Dan Mahoney reviewing Rod Dreher’s new book — Affirming Reality by Rejecting the Lie
13. John Tierney: The Moral Case for Reopening Schools—Without Masks
14. Changing women’s lives in prison
15. Podcast on race and transracial adoption with my friends Naomi Riley and Malka Groden, and AEI’s Ian Rowe
16. An adoption announcement:
17. John J. Miller: An American president’s heretical Bible
18. I haven’t listened to this yet, but am very curious:
A fun and lively disagreement over the cultural reaction to #cutiesnetflix (including that GREAT take by @davidfrum 😍) https://t.co/ubp3rxren5
19. Terry Teachout in the WSJ: An Art Museum Sells Its Soul
20. Fr. Roger Landry: Living the Gospel in Truth and Spiritual Poverty
21. 12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
22. Patricia Heaton warns Christian followers about an ‘onslaught’ of ignorance as Supreme Court debate looms
"A good federal appellate judge is one who is impartial, who is unyieldingly committed to the rule of law, who gives equal rights to the rich and to the poor, who is willing to take the consequences of rulings that might be unpopular. So, one who is brave." –Amy Coney Barrett
