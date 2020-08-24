Twenty-Two Things That Caught My Eye Today: DJ Jaffe, R.I.P, and More

1. I’m so sad to hear of the death of DJ Jaffe. He was caring for those who struggle with severe mental illness until his final days. He wrote for us over the years. God rest his soul and bring consolation to his family and friends in their grieving.

2.

your #mementomori counsel of the day: live the kind of life that makes for a good eulogy that isn’t boring at all ☺️ — Catherine Addington (@caddington11) August 24, 2020

3. Task of every Christian generation is to take up the mantle of service

4.

This happened in Citrus Heights, CA last week. At least a dozen Catholic Churches have been vandalized (not counting ones graffitied during riots) or set aflame this summer alone. Beheaded or torched Virgin Mary statues, spray painted swastikas, defaced statues of Christ, arson https://t.co/toh5GYgdt3 — Marlo Safi (@marlo_safi) August 23, 2020

5.

In the East, they turn churches into mosques, while in the West churches are set alight. https://t.co/dpjjDPyoS5 — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 23, 2020

6.

Any political culture that encourages or looks approvingly on the act of cutting off ties with family over political disagreements is destined for the dustbin. — Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) August 23, 2020

7. ‘I Wish I Had A Mom’: Teen In Foster Care Demonstrates Incredible Hope And Resilience

8. Bill Would Ban Gender Reassignment Procedures on Minors

9. B.C. appeal court will hear case of hospice resisting assisted suicide

10. Locked in long term care ‘prison:’ Woman asks for assisted suicide rather than continue in COVID-19 isolation

11. ‘I Want to Be With Her.’ When Covid Closed Nursing Homes, One Husband Moved In

12.

13. Chad Pecknold: Guarding Our Children

14. David French: Do Pro-Lifers Who Reject Trump Have ‘Blood on their Hands’?

15. Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky: What We’ve Stolen From Our Kids

16. Robert P. George: Devout Catholics and Secular Progressives

17. Msgr. Charles Pope: Comfort Catholicism Has to Go; It is Time to Prepare for Persecution

18. Christopher R. Altieri: Making Amends

19. Tulsi Gabbard, the Only Non-White Dem Candidate With Primary Delegates, Confirms She Was Not Invited to DNC

She was the interesting candidate, too.

20. Jeff Greenfield says 1996 was the least important presidential election of our lives

21. This is precious, from just that one:

In honor of the #RNC starting tonight – here’s a video of me at age 11 at the 96’ Dole/Kemp convention cheering on my dad and staying on my talking points live on CNN…. 🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/q2cPfmInwG — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2020

22.