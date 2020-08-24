Twenty-Two Things That Caught My Eye Today: DJ Jaffe, R.I.P, and More

1. I’m so sad to hear of the death of DJ Jaffe. He was caring for those who struggle with severe mental illness until his final days. He wrote for us over the years. God rest his soul and bring consolation to his family and friends in their grieving.
your #mementomori counsel of the day: live the kind of life that makes for a good eulogy that isn’t boring at all ☺️
— Catherine Addington (@caddington11) August 24, 2020
3. Task of every Christian generation is to take up the mantle of service
This happened in Citrus Heights, CA last week. At least a dozen Catholic Churches have been vandalized (not counting ones graffitied during riots) or set aflame this summer alone. Beheaded or torched Virgin Mary statues, spray painted swastikas, defaced statues of Christ, arson https://t.co/toh5GYgdt3
— Marlo Safi (@marlo_safi) August 23, 2020
In the East, they turn churches into mosques, while in the West churches are set alight. https://t.co/dpjjDPyoS5
— Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 23, 2020
Any political culture that encourages or looks approvingly on the act of cutting off ties with family over political disagreements is destined for the dustbin.
— Shant Mesrobian (@ShantMM) August 23, 2020
7. ‘I Wish I Had A Mom’: Teen In Foster Care Demonstrates Incredible Hope And Resilience
8. Bill Would Ban Gender Reassignment Procedures on Minors
9. B.C. appeal court will hear case of hospice resisting assisted suicide
10. Locked in long term care ‘prison:’ Woman asks for assisted suicide rather than continue in COVID-19 isolation
11. ‘I Want to Be With Her.’ When Covid Closed Nursing Homes, One Husband Moved In
My daughter, 20 weeks. https://t.co/oi6Tz92WNC pic.twitter.com/pW6ZYLxwc6
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 24, 2020
13. Chad Pecknold: Guarding Our Children
14. David French: Do Pro-Lifers Who Reject Trump Have ‘Blood on their Hands’?
15. Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky: What We’ve Stolen From Our Kids
16. Robert P. George: Devout Catholics and Secular Progressives
17. Msgr. Charles Pope: Comfort Catholicism Has to Go; It is Time to Prepare for Persecution
18. Christopher R. Altieri: Making Amends
19. Tulsi Gabbard, the Only Non-White Dem Candidate With Primary Delegates, Confirms She Was Not Invited to DNC
She was the interesting candidate, too.
20. Jeff Greenfield says 1996 was the least important presidential election of our lives
21. This is precious, from just that one:
In honor of the #RNC starting tonight – here’s a video of me at age 11 at the 96’ Dole/Kemp convention cheering on my dad and staying on my talking points live on CNN…. 🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/q2cPfmInwG
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2020
"The Meeting" in Rimini is a huge annual event in Italian intellectual and religious life. This year it is "virtual." Cornel West and I had the pleasure of participating. The video is available at this link:https://t.co/LrW6DnNZvO
— Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) August 23, 2020