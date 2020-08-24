The Corner

U.S.

Twenty-Two Things That Caught My Eye Today: DJ Jaffe, R.I.P, and More

By

1. I’m so sad to hear of the death of DJ Jaffe. He was caring for those who struggle with severe mental illness until his final days. He wrote for us over the years. God rest his soul and bring consolation to his family and friends in their grieving.

2.

3. Task of every Christian generation is to take up the mantle of service

4.

5.

6.

7. ‘I Wish I Had A Mom’: Teen In Foster Care Demonstrates Incredible Hope And Resilience

8. Bill Would Ban Gender Reassignment Procedures on Minors

9. B.C. appeal court will hear case of hospice resisting assisted suicide

10. Locked in long term care ‘prison:’ Woman asks for assisted suicide rather than continue in COVID-19 isolation

11. ‘I Want to Be With Her.’ When Covid Closed Nursing Homes, One Husband Moved In

12.

13. Chad Pecknold: Guarding Our Children

14. David French: Do Pro-Lifers Who Reject Trump Have ‘Blood on their Hands’?

15. Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky: What We’ve Stolen From Our Kids

16. Robert P. George: Devout Catholics and Secular Progressives

17. Msgr. Charles Pope: Comfort Catholicism Has to Go; It is Time to Prepare for Persecution

18. Christopher R. Altieri: Making Amends

19. Tulsi Gabbard, the Only Non-White Dem Candidate With Primary Delegates, Confirms She Was Not Invited to DNC

She was the interesting candidate, too.

20. Jeff Greenfield says 1996 was the least important presidential election of our lives

21.  This is precious, from just that one:

 

Comments

22.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Education

Teachers’ Unions vs. the Poor

By
My children were meant to be back in school today, but they’re still home instead. They attend New York City’s excellent Success Academies charter schools, public schools that are mostly free of the city’s Department of Education and its associated bureaucracies and unions, all of which exist primarily to ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

Teachers’ Unions vs. the Poor

By
My children were meant to be back in school today, but they’re still home instead. They attend New York City’s excellent Success Academies charter schools, public schools that are mostly free of the city’s Department of Education and its associated bureaucracies and unions, all of which exist primarily to ... Read More