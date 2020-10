Ben Shapiro has a good thread on the insanity of Twitter trying to suppress the Biden story:

So just to get today straight, the @nypost reported a leaked email in which a Ukrainian businessman thanked Hunter Biden for brokering a meeting with Joe. Joe's campaign denied that any meeting was on the schedule, then admitted that Joe *might* have interacted with him. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 15, 2020

We posted an editorial last night.