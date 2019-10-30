The Corner

Economy & Business

Pray Tell, Mr. Dorsey, What Is ‘Political’?

By

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday that the company will halt all political advertising on its platform, both on behalf of political issues and individual candidates. “A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet,” said Dorsey. “Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people.”

The policy will not apply to voter-registration drives. Will it apply to Black Lives Matter or Greenpeace? Will Twitter bar Planned Parenthood from advertising its abortion services? How will Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has called for social media companies to censor political ads, react to the news that the National LGBTQ Task Force can no longer sponsor outreach to at-risk transgender youth?

Comments

The old feminist adage, “The personal is political,” argues that seemingly private issues hold political import. Second-wave feminists such as Carol Hanish, who popularized the phrase, believed that demanding men partake in more housework and childcare constituted political activism. How will the Twitter brain trust treat a corporation that promotes women in the workplace?

They will have quite a few tweets to sift through.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

California Can’t Keep the Lights On

By
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More