Video: Twitter’s Gender Problem

Should people be banned from Twitter for stating that women don’t have penises or for calling males who identify as females men? In her latest video, National Review’s Madeleine Kearns asks what role Twitter is playing in the international gender debate.

“Twitter covertly and retroactively enacted a ‘Hateful Conduct’ policy. Since then, hundreds of individuals – perhaps more – have been suspended or permanently banned for expressing a commonly held view,” she says, calling this development “deeply undemocratic.”

