Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors in this year’s post-season, pre-injury (Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

This has been a dizzying time in basketball — in the NBA, that is. Wild playoffs. Tragic injuries. Intense trading, drafting, and other dealing. My latest Q&A is turned into an NBA-cast, with regular gurus David French and Vivek Dave. We are joined by the New York Times’s latest NBA writer, Sopan Deb, whose recent work has included an hour-long ride with Steph Curry in his limo. (Curry’s, that is. Sopan’s is not available yet. They are putting the final customized touches on it.) Sopan is a die-hard Boston Celtic, but he surveys the entire league with clear eyes.

If basketball is not your thing, maybe a little ballet? I have a post on Manon, performed by the American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House. More than a ballet, the performance in question was an overwhelming theatrical experience. As I say in that post, these guys really put the “T” in “ABT.”

And if neither basketball nor ballet is your thing? Well, your things are easily findable on the Great Wide Web, or even, heaven help us, outdoors.