Two-Dimensional Chess

Is there a reluctance to acknowledge that Donald Trump is a serious underdog for reelection?

Back in 2012, the number-cruncher Nate Silver’s career took off like a rocket ship because he was explaining the polls, which showed that Barack Obama was very likely to win, and which states he was likely to win. And Silver called them all correctly. It was a story New York Times readers wanted to read, as it predicted an outcome happy for them, and reassured them they were more numerate and trusting of trustworthy authorities than the people who were “unskewing” the polls.

In 2016, the polls reflected the reality of a close election in which Hillary Clinton had a persistent but tiny lead among the populace as a whole. Trump’s win was within their margins of predictions. But, the general expectation set by the media was that Trump would surely lose.

The Economist’s current election model shows that the likeliest type of result for 2020 is a strong win for Joe Biden.


This comes after the pile-up of evidence that Joe Biden is performing much better than Hillary Clinton among constituencies that swing and that that broke for Trump in 2016: elderly voters, voters who hate both parties. (There’s some debate about whether Joe Biden is better at motivating black voters than Hillary Clinton, or whether Donald Trump is doing better in 2020 with them than in 2016.)

Trump is an underdog. He was very unpopular in 2016 as well — in fact, slightly less popular overall than the loser Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden is not this unpopular.

Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

Welcome to America’s Cultural Revolution

By
We’re in the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless Cultural Revolution; one that relies on intimidation, public shaming, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square. “Words are violence” has always been an illiberal notion meant to stifle speech and open discourse. ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
