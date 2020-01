Mariss Jansons (left) and Kevin D. Williamson (Dieter Nagl / AFP via Getty Images; National Review Institute)

I offer two podcasts to you — very different in nature, but each rewarding, you may agree. The first is a music podcast, about Mariss Jansons, the late, great conductor. I talk about his life — and my encounters with him — and play some of his recordings. The second is a conversation with our Kevin Williamson: a conversation about writing, conservatism, and other topics of importance to us.

Two of my favorite people, in fact, Jansons and Kevin. They would have liked each other a lot!