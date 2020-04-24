Two New Faith and Culture Leaders Series Podcasts Released This Week

The Corner

National Review Institute’s Virus Free Forums: Faith and Culture Leaders Series podcast #5 and #6 are now available.

On podcast #5 Kathryn interviews Jonathan Reyes, Senior Vice President for Evangelization and Faith Formation at the Knights of Columbus. Over the course of the conversation, they talk about practical family reality under quarantine, the videos, what the Gospel looks like under social distancing, and more.

Podcast #6 features a conversation with two adoptive mothers, Lisa Wheeler and Elizabeth Kirk, about life in self-quarantine. Many people have been unexpectedly behind closed doors with their families for a month or longer now. That’s challenging for any child, for any marriage, and even more so if you have children who have experienced past trauma.

Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and special conference calls with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
