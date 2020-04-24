Two New Faith and Culture Leaders Series Podcasts Released This Week

National Review Institute’s Virus Free Forums: Faith and Culture Leaders Series podcast #5 and #6 are now available.

On podcast #5 Kathryn interviews Jonathan Reyes, Senior Vice President for Evangelization and Faith Formation at the Knights of Columbus. Over the course of the conversation, they talk about practical family reality under quarantine, the videos, what the Gospel looks like under social distancing, and more.



Podcast #6 features a conversation with two adoptive mothers, Lisa Wheeler and Elizabeth Kirk, about life in self-quarantine. Many people have been unexpectedly behind closed doors with their families for a month or longer now. That’s challenging for any child, for any marriage, and even more so if you have children who have experienced past trauma.

Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and special conference calls with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.